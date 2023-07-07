Alaian Teams Up with Qualcomm Technologies to Explore XR Startups





Alaian is an alliance of eight of the world’s leading telecommunications companies (Bouygues Telecom, Cellnex, KPN, MTN, NOS, STC, Telefnica, Wind Tre) and Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., one of the world’s leading providers of mobile processors. We are working with . Devices is a global call for innovative startups in the field of Augmented Reality (XR).

At a time when augmented reality, including virtual, augmented and mixed reality, is transforming multiple industries and revolutionizing the way people interact with the digital and physical worlds, Alliance and Qualcomm Technologies are the start-up decided to work synergistically to identify The most destructive solution. As such, we are looking for startups with use cases in the metaverse, video games, edutainment, industrial and manufacturing, logistics, retail, digital social experiences, connectivity, networking, devices, virtual platforms, and other applications and services. Connectivity tools and software to enhance the deployment of XR products and services use cases are also considered. His XR mass entertainment at home. His XR Sustainability Tool for Large Enterprises.

Startups selected by Alaian and Qualcomm Technologies will have access to resources available to telecom companies, including local market knowledge, contacts, connectivity and infrastructure, and potential capital investments from Alaian member investment vehicles. . It also provides access to a global network of venture capital firms, entrepreneurial training and business development initiatives by telecom companies.

Qualcomm Technologies will also offer a number of exclusive benefits, including access to the Snapdragon Spaces Developer Platform and development kits, enabling startups to create and optimize next-generation augmented reality experiences. In addition, dedicated engineering support will be provided to help companies overcome technical challenges and maximize the potential of their projects, as well as Snapdragon, which provides a network of resources and strategic opportunities to accelerate startup growth. Priority access to the Spaces Pathfinder program is also provided.

Daniel Herndez, Vice President of Device and Consumer IoT at Telefnica, said: “This joint conference call presents a unique opportunity for start-ups looking to accelerate their growth and benefit from the support of eight of the telecoms giants. , is excited to foster the development of disruptive solutions in the field of augmented reality.

“We are delighted to partner with Alliance on this exciting new project,” said Douglas Vaz Benitez, senior director of business development at Qualcomm Europe. We have an Augmented Reality (XR) R&D center in Europe and our main aim is to help start-ups create immersive applications in a faster, easier and more profitable way. to make it possible for you to succeed. XR will become a central part of the world in the next few years. His Qualcomms XR solution, with a particular focus on Snapdragon Spaces, is available to anyone wishing to participate in this new technology transition. We are very excited about the opportunities ahead.

Companies interested in participating in this joint call can get more information and submit projects from Alaian’s official website.

Alaian is the world’s unique telecommunications alliance

Alaian launched in April 2022 as an alliance bringing together eight of the world’s leading telecommunications companies to reinvent the telecommunications sector. Alaian members are Bouygues Telecom, Cellnex, KPN, MTN, NOS, STC, Telefnica and WINDTRE. Through this partnership, the two companies aim to join forces to share best practices and different use cases for the latest technologies they are deploying in their ambition to continuously innovate.

Another objective is to discover the most disruptive and high-potential startups in their field through global public offerings, such as the current Augmented Reality Call, attracting companies that match their strategic innovation priorities, is to provide access to that network. His 700 million customers in over 50 markets.

