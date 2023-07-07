Google’s Gradient Ventures Helps Weflow to Improve Salesforce Data Health





Google’s venture capital arm, Gradient Ventures, is making another foray into Europe, investing in two-year-old German startup Weflow as part of a $3.2 million seed round.

Weflow is the latest in a series of ecosystem startups that rose out of frustration with using Salesforce, the ubiquitous CRM (customer relationship management) software. These venture-backed startups are focused on things like providing data backups and improving lead generation, but just last week a new company called Unaric acquired a startup in the Salesforce ecosystem. It sneaked in with $35 million for the express purpose of consolidation.

Yes, Salesforce-focused tools are big business, with some estimates reaching four times the market value of Salesforce itself.

According to Weflow co-founder and CEO Janis Zech, Weflow is committed to improving sales team efficiency, pipeline visibility, and general “Salesforce data hygiene,” and has positioned its platform as “ I liken it to something similar to ‘a concept for a revenue team’. “

“[The main problem we solve is] Help companies accurately forecast pipelines. This typically involves taking both structured and unstructured sales data, uncovering deal insights, and doing pipeline analysis to run forecasts,” Zech told TechCrunch. explained to

show me the data

The final problem that Weflow is trying to solve is that of data being fully spread across the B2B sales sphere, spanning the countless meetings, emails and phone calls that lead to closing a deal. Weflow is committed to bringing this data together in a coherent structure to provide insight.

To accomplish this, Weflow has developed what it calls the “Revenue Workspace”. It is marketed as a comprehensive platform that allows a company to get his CRM data while providing deal insights and tools to manage the sales pipeline. Most recently, the company also introduced joint forecasting and pipeline analytics.

Internally, Weflow uses AI to assign what it calls a ‘deal score’. This is effectively a forecast that considers buying signals, sales activity and historical data to predict the likelihood of closing a deal. In the future, Zech said, the platform will use AI to predict future earnings, and even leverage unstructured email data and video/call recordings to reveal hidden trading insights. He plans to clarify.

“Salesforce Fatigue”

Zech and his two co-founders, Henrik Basten and Philipp Stelzer, launched Weflow in 2021, but the Berlin-based startup has been around for years and Zech It was built on the frustration I experienced at an ad tech startup called Fyber, which I founded in 2009. as Sponsor Pay).

“After experiencing severe ‘Salesforce fatigue’ with Fyber, we realized that the CRM had become a cumbersome infrastructure and not a place to effectively engage deals and improve sales performance,” said Zech. said. “This is a problem that affects most companies’ sales.”

Zech eventually sold Fyber for 150 million in 2014, and in the intervening years he invested in Point Nine Capital as an angel and partner. Most recently, a startup founded a company called Back where he co-founded a studio. In this company he also invested in Gradient Ventures before it was acquired by Personio last May.

Weflow has obvious similarities to other tools already on the market, including venture-backed Salesforce ecosystem company Scratchpad and revenue forecasting unicorn Clari. According to Zech, his Weflow’s main selling points to incumbents in the space include transparency in per-user pricing. (For example, Clari seems to only offer a “Get a Quote” button, while Scratchpad encourages would-be customers to “Schedule a Demo”). Additionally, Weflow offers workflow tools such as a task manager, notepad, and a Chrome extension that easily integrates with Gmail and Google Calendar.

Google factor

Securing a Google VC offshoot as a primary backer is a major achievement for a young startup and opens the door to potential new partners and customers, among other commercial benefits.

Most of the investment in Gradient comes from the US, which is not unusual for the European startup scene. We learned last month that the company invested in Dutch startup Versed, which is developing tools that will allow anyone to create video games using generative AI. And last year it backed UK insurance tech startup Penny and Germany’s Gigs, which wants to make it easier to launch mobile networks.

Prior to this, Gradient also invested in Denmark’s Contractbook, Holland’s Kaizo, Finland’s Oura and, as previously mentioned, Germany’s Back Technologies.

Prior to this, Weflow had raised $2.7 million in pre-seed funding for 2021. With the new funding injection, the company said it was looking to invest more in its AI efforts and bring it to other areas of its platform.

Weflow’s seed round included funding from lead investor Gradient Ventures, as well as existing investors Cherry Ventures, Hello World, and several angel investors.

