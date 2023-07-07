Google’s first fully custom Pixel smartphone chip delayed until 2025





The Information reports today that Google LLC has delayed the launch of its first fully custom Pixel smartphone chip until 2025.

The company originally planned to replace the revamped Samsung Exynos chips used in current-generation Pixel phones in 2024. The plan was to use an in-house designed chip, codenamed Redondo. However, Google is currently delaying the launch date by a year and instead plans to use Redondo as the basis for a new chip design called Laguna.

The Information, citing an unnamed former Google chip executive, said the project faced challenges for the company to retain its employees. There have also been problems coordinating the development of new chips between teams based in the US and India.

The report further states that Google plans to produce Redondo as a test chip to help its engineers design a better processor, Laguna. Google will continue to use semi-custom chips made by Samsung Electronics for the time being, but plans to switch production to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., the world’s largest chip maker that makes custom iPhone chips for Apple.

The Laguna chip will reportedly be called the Tensor G5 chip at launch. It uses advanced packaging techniques that allow for improved power efficiency in a slimmer profile, currently used almost exclusively by Apple.

The Tensor G5 chips will be built on TSMC’s state-of-the-art 3-nanometer process, but it’s unclear how many chips Google will be able to build. According to The Information, advances in performance and power efficiency are driving demand for TSMC’s 3-nanometer process, with Apple reportedly securing 90% of its manufacturing capacity this year.

Google wants to create a completely custom Tensor Chip for Pixel phones. Because doing so provides several advantages. Bringing chip development in-house gives Google the freedom to make more specific changes to the design, potentially improving the performance of Pixel phones. Google is also said to be critical of Samsung’s Exynos-based Tensor chips. The chip could work even with relatively moderate workloads.

While building a custom processor has its advantages, it can also be very expensive, and it’s unclear whether Google will see a significant return on its investment, The Information said. Google doesn’t disclose Pixel smartphone sales numbers, but a report from International Data Corp. last year found that Google sold just 27.6 million units since it launched its first-generation Pixel devices in 2016. It is estimated that By contrast, Samsung is believed to have sold 257 units in 2022 alone, and Apple shipped 232 million of his iPhones in the same year. .

Photo: Johnny_px/Pixabay Your support votes are important to us and help us keep our content free. One click below supports our mission to provide free, deep and relevant content. Join our community on YouTube. Join a community of over 15,000 #CubeAlumni professionals including Amazon.com CEO Andy Jassy, ​​Dell Technologies Founder and CEO Michael Dell, Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger and many other celebrities and experts Please join us.

TheCUBE is an important partner in the industry. You are really participating in our event. Thank you very much for coming. I hope you appreciate the content you create too – Andy Jassy

thank you

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://siliconangle.com/2023/07/06/googles-first-fully-custom-pixel-smartphone-chip-delayed-2025/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos