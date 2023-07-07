Critical role of medical IT in pediatrics and NICU





Pediatrics treats patients completely differently than adults. Just as specialized medical knowledge is required, so is specialized medical information technology.

Tracy Warren is co-founder and CEO of Astarte Medical, a vendor of pediatric digital tools. Healthcare IT News sat down with Warren to take a deep dive into pediatrics and technology, including steps to ensure clinical staff are using the best data, the pace of innovation in pediatric care, and how healthcare IT is at an all-time high. We discussed whether we can control medical expenses. Here are some best practices that clinical care teams can use to prevent premature births in the United States, as well as lapses and medical errors in neonatal intensive care units.

Q. Data and how it’s applied in clinical settings are helping improve care. However, there are challenges in the quality of the data and how it is presented. What steps can you take to ensure that your clinical staff are using the best and most useful data?

A. What’s interesting about the move to AI and machine learning is that people are ignoring the fact that data quality from EHRs is actually the rate-limiting factor. Because the EHR is a billing system and was not designed to support patient care, patient care data is documented inconsistently in multiple locations on rows of customized flowsheets, often with typographical errors. and misspellings.

Additionally, many of the real patient assessments and orders are unstructured free text, making the data quality highly variable and difficult to interpret with existing natural language processing solutions. As a result, companies may need clinical experts to interpret, translate and convert.

The advent of EHR integration technology has given us a second look at EHR data. In addition, solutions that provide real-time access to data will have quality monitoring systems to alert clinical teams to discrepancies. and data gaps. From there, teams can improve processes to reduce variability while making adjustments to improve data quality.

Q. Some in the industry say that innovation in pediatric care is lagging behind. what is your opinion And if so, what do you think is preventing this part of healthcare from adopting new technologies?

A. As a former venture investor, I have long believed that the market for pediatrics is small, so we cannot generate profits. FDA and other organizations have worked hard to accelerate innovation by reducing regulatory burden, streamlining processes, and creating financial incentives to pursue pediatric or rare disease pathways. I was.

However, few investors actively support investments in pediatrics, limiting innovation and negatively impacting patient outcomes.

Despite the ever-increasing complexity of children’s health care and the rise in chronic diseases and conditions, the technology to support clinicians, patients and their families lags or lags behind.

Large companies in the medical device and medical IT sectors are under pressure to focus on the large adult population, preventing the market from providing end-to-end solutions for children. Finally, reimbursement in the pediatric sector also poses budgetary challenges for hospitals providing these services.

Medicaid and payers must work together to help children stay healthy. Otherwise, the weight of these challenges can ripple downstream.

Q. The March of Dimes released a report highlighting the highest preterm birth rate in the United States. How will this tax base in the neonatal care sector be harnessed and what can be done through health information technology to improve care delivery?

A. Rising preterm birth rates, as well as a combination of poor access to antenatal care, declining maternal health, and aging maternal age, are helping to support these critical infants. resources have been depleted by COVID-19. The pandemic has forced many professionals to leave the industry, with most facilities reporting shortages of nurses limiting their ability to fill NICU beds.

The healthcare industry has long relied on people to provide care, but this is no longer the case. The system should start with a whiteboard on how to best provide care with minimal resources. In the NICU, we will review staffing and remove routine administrative tasks from the clinical team that can be best addressed by technology and automation.

Leveraging the large investments many healthcare providers have made in EHRs to increase operational efficiencies is not easy, but it is possible and can help support more infants with existing NICU capacity. increase.

Q. In the fast-paced NICU environment, communication is very important, especially when it comes to baby vitals. From your experience, what are the best practices that clinical care teams should use to prevent lapses and malpractice?

A. Access to information is paramount in any ICU setting, and medical teams have been able to improve communication in a number of ways. First, unit-wide surveillance or surveillance systems provide a “war room”-like capability to monitor complex patients by automating criteria to efficiently direct resources based on key vitals. , highlighting patients at risk.

Second, it breaks down data silos by providing a holistic, long-term view of the patient and freeing data from the EHR. This enables better compliance practice guidelines and ensures effective and consistent communication across the multidisciplinary team present within the NICU.

Finally, alerts have been used before, but care must be taken not to cause fatigue to clinical teams to avoid alert fatigue and further negative impact on clinical orders and workflows.

Follow Bill for HIT coverage on LinkedIn: Bill Siwicki Email: bs[email protected] IT News is a HIMSS Media publication.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.healthcareitnews.com/news/critical-role-health-it-pediatrics-and-nicu The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos