Why I hate Google Analytics 4’s user interface





Marketers aren’t happy with the Google Analytics 4 user interface (UI).

In fact, social media is inundated with complaints about alternatives to Universal Analytics, but UI concerns are at the center of the conversation.

So is the GA4 UI really as bad as some claim it is? We spoke with three digital marketing experts.

“Ease of use is bad, but please do your best!”

Marketing Mojo President and CEO Janet Driscoll Miller isn’t a fan of GA4’s UI, but says it’s “not terrible.” She believes the platform is so new and different from Universal Her Analytics that she is having issues. “I don’t think Google has done a very good job of usability in their interface design,” she tells Search Engine Land.

The settings and layout are not intuitive – “For example, when creating an exploratory report, basically you first import the dimensions and metrics you want to get in the first settings column, then you get them in the second column It creates a visualization of the data, which certainly isn’t always clear to new users, unlike UA.” Google needs to make some adjustments. “I think I’m speaking for most Google Analytics power users here, they really need to add the annotation feature again. It’s a great UA feature and probably not hard to program (literally notes and dates) has been very helpful for many people, especially when doing forensic and troubleshooting projects and working with large teams.” Share the Explorations report to correct. “Currently, if you create an Explorations report and share it with others, you cannot a) specifically restrict who you share it with, and b) who it is shared with cannot change the date range of the report. Currently, In order for others to change the date range of a shared report, the user must make a copy of the report and be the owner of the new report copy so that they can change the dates. increase.”

If you’re having trouble navigating the new UI, keep practicing, says Miller.

“The more familiar you get with how GA4 works, the easier it will become over time,” she said. “Change is hard, but it will continue.

“GA4 is missing some basic features, but you’ll get used to it.”

Independent contractor and advisor John Erikson is increasingly frustrated with GA4 UI. He said Universal Analytics was simpler and easier to work with, making it much easier to perform simple tasks like building reports.

Ericsson explained:

Regular expressions cannot be used in the search box. “You can only search one term at a time, which is very limited. The only way to filter by URL pattern was to set an audience. Unable to edit/modify and regex is limited to 100 characters, long patterns had to be split into many chunks to build audiences.” Issues occur when URL structure is tweaked To do. “If anything changes in the URL structure within the site (which is guaranteed to happen many times in the future), viewers will be outdated and have no way of looking back.” : “If you make a mistake in creating an audience, you should discard what you have done so far and create a new audience.” , to select/deselect one or more segments in a single list[適用]Instead of clicking Universal Features, you need to open Customize or Add Compare and click Add Filter to select it. Select a dimension from the long dropdown and select a dimension value from another dropdown to apply (you can only select one). Granted, it’s only a few seconds apart, but as I look at different patterns every day, it’s getting frustrating to repeat his extra UI moves over and over when I used to be able to do it faster. Clumsy design: “The same dropdown structure is used for creating/editing GA4 reports. The dropdown list is long and hard to find what you’re looking for. You can even type part of the name It’s possible and easy to find if you know the name, but it’s very difficult to scroll through everything to find what you’re looking for at first, and you can only select one, so multiple dimensions/values It’s hard to see, and I’m sure it’s hard to use.”

Despite his troubles with the new platform, Elkisson knows it will stick and is confident he can get used to it and adapt.

“It’s just frustrating to have a system that works well for years and then see it replaced by an improved system that’s hard to use and just lacks basic functionality.” he added.

“GA4 lacks the simplest features”

Chris Fox, an independent analytics strategist, has also experienced issues with the GA4 UI. He points out that simple functionality that existed in UA is now either completely absent or more complex and time-consuming to execute. he explained:

“Time series charts can only show day level data and cannot be modified to show week/month level data.” “Allow basic dimensions such as landing pages in traffic reports , you need to edit the report.” “Segments are obsolete and replaced by ‘comparisons’. It has no preset options and saves ‘comparisons’ created like segments. “If you want to add a filter to both dimensions of a report that has a secondary dimension, you can’t do it on the table. Rather, filter one at the table and the other at the report level above the report level.” page (or both at the report level). “When you edit a report to add metrics, the metrics are limited to 12. So it’s common to edit a report just to see a specific metric, then reset to the previous configuration. “Previously, if you wanted to see a visualization of last year’s monthly traffic, you simply changed the date granularity of the channel report line chart to ‘monthly’. To do this in GA4, you’ll need to download the data and create the graphs yourself in Excel/Tableau or similar. ”

Fox complained to Search Engine Land that these unnecessary and time-wasting changes made GA4 “feel like the free version of the entire product that was Universal Analytics.”

Unfortunately, he joins a long list of marketers making the same complaints about the GA4 UI.

Why we care: If enough people are experiencing the same issues with GA4 and those issues are reported to Google, search engines may review the product and make necessary changes there is. If not, marketers will have to come up with their own solutions, and no doubt it will be easier to band together to brainstorm ideas.

deep dive. For more information on how to migrate to GA4, read Google’s “Details on how to migrate” guide.

