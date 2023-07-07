Meta launches Twitter rival ‘Threads’ to cheers and hoots





Meta, a company formerly known as Facebook, has launched a new social media app called Threads aimed at countering Twitter’s dominance in the microblogging space. Threads is a text-based conversation app that allows users to post short messages, photos, videos and interact with others in real time. This app is linked to Instagram and allows users to sign in using their Instagram credentials and maintain their username, followers and verified status.

Threads launched in more than 100 countries on Wednesday, and according to Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, the app surpassed 2 million registrations in the first two hours. He later announced that the app had 10 million subscribers in seven hours. The app has reportedly been in development since January, but its launch has come at a tumultuous time for Twitter, which has faced criticism from users, advertisers and investors over recent changes and controversies. Match.

Features provided by threads include: Ability to publish posts or threads with links, photos, or videos up to 500 characters in length and up to 5 minutes. Ability to choose who can see your threads, the world or only your followers. Ability to filter specific words from your feed and limit who can mention you. Ability to easily share threaded posts to Instagram stories or share posts as links on other platforms of your choice. Ability to unfollow, report, block, or restrict profiles. Anyone you block on Instagram will automatically be blocked in the thread as well. Threads also has some drawbacks that users should be aware of before signing up. To participate in Threads, you must have an Instagram account or sign up for one. Because the platform uses the same Instagram login credentials to sign in. You need it to delete your Threads account. Also delete your Instagram account. This means that once you leave Threads, you will also lose access to your Instagram profile and content. Meta collects information about your activity and settings in both apps, so Threads doesn’t give you full control over your data and privacy. Meta says it uses this data to improve its services and display relevant advertisements.

Threads has already drawn some backlash from Twitter, which is considering legal action against Meta over its burgeoning rival app. Twitter claims Threads infringes its patents and copies its functionality. Former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey also criticized Threads’ design for lacking originality and innovation. He tweeted: “We wanted flying cars, but instead he got seven Twitter clones of him. Tesla CEO Elon Musk also agreed with him in a reply.

Dorsey also expressed concern about the amount and type of sensitive personal data Threads collects from its users, including location information, health information, financial information and browsing information. He tweeted that Meta uses its algorithms to manipulate information and create a social media monopoly based on its extensive data collection practices.

Whether Threads can maintain its initial momentum and popularity, or whether it will fade away like Metas’ previous attempts to develop new social media apps remains to be seen. For now, users looking for alternatives to Twitter should try Threads and see the capabilities for themselves.

