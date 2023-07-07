10 things I hate about Google Analytics 4





Google Analytics 4 isn’t exactly off to a great start for marketers.

In fact, it’s getting pretty nasty. Some advertisers were so disappointed with the new program that they hosted the funeral of its predecessor, Universal Analytics.

But what is it about GA4 that has made the digital marketing world so furious?

We recently asked our readers what challenges they face in our GA4 Readiness Survey. Here is a list of the most common complaints.

1. User Interface

The biggest problem readers reported was definitely GA4’s user interface. The UI has been described as ‘slow’ and ‘funny’, and we’ve decided not to publish a few other adjectives.

Independent sales and marketing contractor Jon Erickson said:

“When selecting segments/dimensions in GA4, select/deselect one or more segments in a single list[適用]Instead of clicking Universal’s function, you need to open Customize or Add Compare, click Add Filter and select a dimension. Select a dimension value from a long dropdown and another dimension value from another dropdown to apply (only one can be selected).

“It’s only a matter of seconds, sure, but when you see different patterns every day, it becomes frustrating to repeat extra UI movements that used to be done much faster.”

“The same dropdown structure is used for creating/editing GA4 reports. The dropdown list is long and it is difficult to find what you are looking for. It’s easy to find, but at first it’s very difficult to scroll through everything and find what you want.

“Also, it’s hard to see multiple axes or values ​​since you can only select one. I don’t know the answer to solve this, but I find it difficult to use.”

2. Data layer

Another big concern for marketers is the delay in same-day data in GA4.

Advertisers stress the need for the ability to constantly monitor performance, but are puzzled as to why the new analytics platform lacks this capability.

Ron Weber, senior director at Actian, explained:

“Data latency is a joke. It takes 12-24 hours to report what is happening, so it is not a practical tool.”

“If it hadn’t been for the stagnation of the past few years, I would have realized this much earlier, and I wish it had happened.”

“Maybe Google will just move computing power from UA to GA4 and that will change? [praying]! “

3. Data Discrepancies

Marketers also expressed concern about the GA4 discrepancies. Information discrepancies raised concerns that the data being provided could not be accurate, and as a result, more and more people questioned whether GA4 could be trusted.

One marketer, who requested anonymity, said:

“What I find problematic is the inconsistency between the GA4 API and the respective Looker Studio Connectors. A dimension that exists in the API and is also present by default in the GA4 reporting interface is not available in the Looker Studio Connector. It clearly doesn’t exist (landing page dimension, etc.).”

“At least the landing page dimensions are already there, so the Google team seems to be working on that. Please adjust your report and check again.

“The tools are ready, but I’m not looking forward to working with GA4 alone. I’m also thinking about looking for alternatives to GA4.”

4. Difficult to use

Marketers across the board report that GA4 is very difficult to use. Even experienced advertisers find it difficult to navigate new platforms.

SEO and marketing consultant Jason McDonald said:

“GA4 is a disaster. Much harder to use than UA and totally unintuitive.”

“It’s nearly impossible to drill down by clicking like in UA.

“This is Google Analytics Windows Vista, and all those in the know are afraid to say publicly that this is garbage. But we all know it’s garbage.”

5. Lack of resources

With so many marketers struggling to understand GA4, many wonder why Google doesn’t provide more educational resources explaining how the new tool works.

The Storis marketing team told us:

“Most of the answers we were stuck on were found by taking private courses through SMX and eventually reaching knowledgeable members of the Google team.

“Their documentation was really lacking, especially where there were big feature changes and gaps.

“Also, many of our team members are slow to respond, and support calls are confusing.”

6. No basic options

Some advertisers explained that marketing is not a one-size-fits-all. A more complex setup may suit some people, but other professionals, such as bloggers, just want access to the basic tools of GA4 and are trying to understand features they don’t need to use. You are wasting your time and money.

Eb Gargano of Productive Blogging said:

“One thing I have observed is that many bloggers and online businesses are completely insane about GA4 and feel stressed about it even though they would have been better off spending their time elsewhere. You are wasting days (and sometimes weeks) on

“The truth is that most bloggers and online businesses only need a simple setup and basic reporting understanding. We spend a lot of money on courses and believe we have to spend a lot of time creating multiple custom reports.”

“I think it’s really a shame that there is no ‘GA4 Lite’ for users who only need basic data.”

7. Lack of functionality

Another common complaint from marketers responding to our survey was the lack of functionality GA4 offers compared to Universal Analytics.

Marketers seemed particularly annoyed by the removal of the attribution feature.

Sterling Sky Account Manager and Local SEO Analyst Elizabeth Rule said:

“I’ve been using GA4 as much as I can in the last month just to get used to it, but to be honest it feels like the clunkier GA3 version with less features I actually want to use.

“Every time I use the GA4, I want to go back to the GA3, and not just because I’m too used to it. is very complicated.”

8. Difficult to recreate reports

Clients and marketers alike have been desperate to recreate reports they previously relied on when using Universal Analytics in GA4.

Unfortunately for many, the task seems to have turned out to be much more difficult than expected.

Tom Demers, co-founder and managing partner of SEO and PPC agency Measured SEM, said:

“Clients are frustrated with recreating existing reports in GA4, especially dashboards in third-party reporting tools, including Looker Studio, for certain edge cases.”

“There’s also been a lot of work done on recreating events/goals within GA4 (and confusion about not seeing those events in certain reports).”

9. Report

Marketers also complained that they struggled with just reporting in GA4, but this issue was unaffected when working with UA.

According to many marketers who participated in our survey, Google has made many unnecessary changes to reporting, making that workload even more difficult.

Eric Bouchot, Search Engine Optimization Manager at G5, said:

“Over time, I think GA4 will enable better insight than UA.”

“That said, some of the seemingly arbitrary changes to reporting methods are frustrating.

“It would make our lives harder if UA were really gone by removing restrictions on how views, custom segments could be used, and other seemingly unnecessary changes.”

10. Bugs

Several marketers contacted Search Engine Land to report bugs within GA4, claiming that many features weren’t working as intended. Issues flagged include sync issues with the Looker Studio dashboard and new scripts in AMP not working.

SEO consultant John McAlpin said:

“I realized that there are still a lot of bugs in the platform and a lot of time spent trying to figure out why the attribution is not properly labeled and why the data is inconsistent. rice field.”

More info: Find GA4 coverage here

don’t panic

Marketers find it difficult to force a move from Universal Analytics to GA4, so it’s comforting to know that this challenge is being felt industry-wide.

But no matter how difficult the adjustment was, search marketing expert Cale Larkin said Google’s newest analytics program is likely to be around for a long time, so marketers are more likely to get into the program. He said it was important to participate. she said:

“There’s an old saying that the grass isn’t always greener on the other side.”

“People use the internet in a completely different way than they did in 2012. I see GA4 as Google’s answer to future-proof website analytics. The industry needs a free option.” ”

“Marketers need to pause for a moment and think about what information is really useful and helpful—what do they need to know?”

“Himansh Sharma quipped on LinkedIn, ‘It is important to remember that we are not in the business of data retrieval. We make data analysis our business.”

“In any case, you need to understand your data and how it supports your marketing efforts.”

Larkin went on to explain that changes within any platform or industry could cause people to panic. However, as time passes, confidence and familiarity increase, and attitudes change. She concluded:

“When Facebook updated their interface and ‘found nothing,’ everyone was mad. It was ‘awful’ and ‘the end of Facebook.'”

“We use Facebook every day, so it’s quickly forgotten and no one even remembers what the old interface looked like.”

“Reactions to the GA4 interface – When the interface changes on any platform, we see the same reaction. People don’t like change.”

“But GA4 is very customizable, and with LookerStudio, we have a lot of options for getting reports and visualizing information and insights in meaningful ways.”

