Xi’s visit to Jiangsu highlights China’s science and technology goals





President Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and chairman of the Central Military Commission, visits an exhibition center at the Suzhou Industrial Park in Suzhou, eastern China’s Jiangsu province, July 5, 2023.Photo: Xinhua News Agency

Chinese President Xi Jinping focused on the development of science and technology during his visit to eastern China’s Jiangsu province from Wednesday to Friday, stressing that the key to China’s modernization lies in the modernization of science and technology. bottom.

According to Xinhua News Agency on Friday, Xi visited the Zishan Research Institute in Nanjing, the capital of Jiangsu Province, to see the 6G research institute in particular, and learn about efforts to make major advances in science and technology.

Xi toured NARI Group Corp and learned about the company’s efforts in developing core technologies related to power grid security and power supply. He encouraged the company’s young researchers to make breakthroughs in cutting-edge technology.

In Suzhou, a major industrial base of Jiangsu Province, President Xi visited the Suzhou Industrial Park, stressing that high-tech parks play an important role in achieving independence and self-reinforcing in the field of science and technology. He also stressed the importance of leveraging new technologies to foster new industries and accelerate industrial upgrades, according to Xinhua News Agency.

In pursuit of high-quality development and China’s modernization, China’s scientific and technological independence and self-enhancement have become top priorities. Efforts in science, technology and innovation are being conducted in a global race for cutting-edge technology, and certain countries, such as the United States, have resorted to protectionism and even unilateralism to maintain their lead. increase.

Beijing-based economist Tian Yun told the Global Times that, at a time of intensifying US containment and “separation” from China, President Xi’s latest visits and remarks are about industrial sophistication and science and technology. He said he emphasized China’s firm determination to achieve independence. on friday.

Located in the Yangtze River Delta region, Jiangsu is one of the most developed manufacturing provinces in China. Jiangsu has also taken a leading position in the country’s scientific and technological innovation and industrial upgrading, with fruitful achievements in many aspects, Tian said.

If the region can achieve major scientific and technological innovation and industrial sophistication, it will be a huge leap forward for China’s goal of breaking the US technology blockade, he said, adding that the long-term health of China’s economy will continue. He pointed out that it would also contribute to development. .

Global Times

