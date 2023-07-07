New design rules for high-entropy superionic solid conductors — ScienceDaily





Solid electrolytes with high lithium-ion conductivity can be designed for millimeter-thick battery electrodes by increasing the complexity of composite superionic crystals, report Tokyo Tech researchers. This new design rule enables the synthesis of highly entropy active materials while maintaining superionic conductivity.

As the world transitions to a greener and more sustainable energy economy, we anticipate increasing reliance on lithium (Li)-ion batteries. Scientists around the world are working to design small yet efficient batteries that can meet the ever-increasing demand for energy storage. In recent years, all-solid-state lithium batteries (ASSLBs) have attracted research interest due to their unique use of solid electrolytes instead of conventional liquid electrolytes. Solid electrolytes not only protect batteries from leakage and fire-related hazards, but also provide excellent energy and power characteristics. However, its rigidity leads to poor wetting of the cathode surface and lack of uniform supply of Li ions to the cathode. This leads to a loss of capacity in solid state batteries. This problem is more pronounced with thicker battery positive electrodes, such as millimeters in thickness. This is a more advantageous electrode configuration for realizing inexpensive and high energy density battery packages compared to conventional electrodes with a typical thickness of less than 0.1 mm.

Fortunately, a recent study published in Science found a way around this problem. The paper, authored by a research team led by Professor Ryoji Kanno of the Tokyo Institute of Technology (Tokyo Tech), describes a new strategy for producing solid electrolytes with enhanced lithium-ion conductivity. Their work established design rules for synthesizing high-entropy crystals of lithium superionic conductors by a multiple-substitution approach.

“A number of studies have shown that inorganic ionic conductors tend to exhibit better ionic conductivity after multi-element substitution. This is probably because the barrier has been flattened,” Professor Sugano points out. From here they began their research. For the design of the new material, the team took inspiration from the chemical compositions of two well-known Li-based solid electrolytes, the argyrodite type (Li6PS5Cl) and he LGPS type (Li10GeP2S12) superionic crystals. rice field. They modified the LGPS-type HeLi9.54Si1.74P1.44S11.7Cl0.3 by multiple substitutions and synthesized a series of crystals of composition Li9.54.[Si1−δMδ]1.74P1.44S11.1Br0.3O0.6 (M = Ge, Sn; 0 ≤ δ ≤ 1).

The researchers used crystals with Ge = M and δ = 0.4 as the catholyte in ASSLB with cathodes of 1 mm or 0.8 mm thickness. The former and latter ASSLB exhibited discharge capacities of 26.4 mAh cm−2 at 25°C (1 mm) and 17.3 mAh cm−2 at −10°C (0.8 mm), respectively, and their area-specific capacities were 1.8 and 5.3 times higher. rice field. Each is larger than that reported for the previous state-of-the-art ASSLB. Theoretical calculations suggested that the enhanced conductivity of solid electrolytes may be a result of the flattening of the energy barrier for ion migration caused by a small amount of chemical substitution in the crystals described above.

This work provides a new method to prepare high-entropy solid-state electrolytes for millimeter-thick electrodes while maintaining superionic conduction pathways. “In effect, the proposed design rule lays a solid foundation for searching for new superionic conductors with excellent charge-discharge performance even at room temperature,” concludes Kanno.

