Massive Earth Foundation Launches Accelerator Program for Climate Change Tech Startups





Climate technology accelerator program Low Carbon Earth (LCE) 2023 launched in partnership with United Nations Environment Program

The first phase of the accelerator is scheduled to launch on August 10, 2023 and will include over 50 startups.

The program will also include about 30-40 mentors who help shortlisted climate tech startups learn the business side of things.

To help start-ups tackle the challenges of climate change and pollution, the climate-focused non-profit Massive Earth Foundation has partnered with the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP) to launch the Low Carbon Climate Technology Accelerator Program. Earth (LCE), 2023” was launched.

The first phase of the accelerator is scheduled to launch on August 10, 2023 with a cohort of over 50 startups. After a nine-week virtual accelerator session, approximately 10-15 startups will be shortlisted and given the opportunity to onboard investors.

The Low Carbon Earth Accelerator Program will also create a unique opportunity for shortlisted startups to showcase their solutions and pitch to investors, potential partners and industry leaders at demo days or pitch events. purpose. The demo day or pitch event concludes with the UN-sponsored COP28 summit. UNFCC in Dubai.

In an interview with Inc42, Massive Earth Foundation Director Shailesh Vickram Singh said: “We are looking for startups across Asia working in selected areas such as cooling, microplastics and solar power.” The idea is to help them scale.

Singh believes that while accelerators, incubator programs and investors make it easy for most tech startups to find leaders, climate tech founders face challenges. .

Today, many climate tech start-ups continue to operate as non-profits. So the idea is to get the market to think about how they can build a billion-dollar company, he said.

The Accelerator Program will also include approximately 30-40 mentors from four categories: UN staff, investors, entrepreneurs and industry experts to help startups learn the business side of things.

The Low Carbon Earth Accelerator program engages startups across different stages, but with a particular focus on entrepreneurs and women entrepreneurs from marginalized communities. Massive Earth Foundation does not intend to acquire equity in these startups under the accelerator program.

The final application date for the program is July 31, 2023, Singh said. However, the late application program may still have some registrants after that date.

Founded in 2017, the Massive Earth Foundation aims to foster climate technology innovation and conduct in-depth research in this area. Since its inception, the company has run several acceleration and incubation programs such as the Agra Innovation lab and the Miles Challenge.

With the growing focus on reaching net-zero targets and reducing carbon emissions, the climate technology ecosystem is starting to gain more attention than ever before.

Recently, Bangalore-based boutique investment advisory firm CaHa Capital launched VAIA Climate Studio, a venture studio focused on climate technology and climate finance. The company aims to establish at least four climate tech startups by the end of FY24, as well as invest in a seed round.

Meanwhile, Indian climate-focused VC firm Avana Capital last month raised $70 million in its first offering of the Avana Climate Sustainability Fund, focusing on energy transition and resource management, mobility and supply chains, and sustainability. We invested in three areas of possible agriculture and food systems.

According to a recent report, the global climate change technology market is projected to reach $182.54 billion by 2033, registering a CAGR of 24.5%.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://inc42.com/buzz/massive-earth-foundation-launches-accelerator-program-for-climate-tech-startups/

