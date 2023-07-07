Google has too many AI writing tools for its own benefit





Companies around the world are scrambling to explore the possibilities of AI, working hard to deliver the promised paradigm shift we’ve all been touting. Google is no exception, as the company has a large pool of Pokémon-like AI/ML engineers, hiring people with little intention of shipping a product that competes with its core search engine model.

OpenAI’s Chat GPT took the industry by storm, unleashing truly user-friendly generative AI chatbots to the masses. For this reason, Google has little choice but to get serious about AI in his I/O developer conference keynote earlier this year, and he even dared to keep the launch of three new hardware products low profile. Did.

The renewed vigor of developing features with advanced functionality and ease of use is evident in Apprentice Bard, Google’s new generative AI chatbot. Bard appears to be the culmination of the company’s attempt to regain the AI ​​mindshare it lost in the meteoric rise of ChatGPT.

Innovation inspired by ChatGPT

Google’s dedication is also changing the way messages are created in Messages and apps like Gmail. In this space, rudimentary AI tools such as Smart Compose and Smart Reply may be overtaken by Generative AI-powered Magic Compose.

These early smart utilities were equally useful for use in the Workspace app for the web and Android equivalents, and Google may consider them mature technologies, but Magic Compose still in development. However, “obsolete” is a more accurate term. The way I see it, he doesn’t need three separate tools for the simple task of facilitating message creation.

Magic Compose is currently in beta testing, but appears to easily outperform both Smart Compose and Smart Reply, leaving tools with overlapping functionality. Some may argue that these serve three different roles and need to exist at the same time, which may be the case for the time being, but after studying Magic Compose’s capabilities for some time, I believe they are not. I’m almost certain no.

Smart Reply: Not So Smart Anymore

Smart Reply took off in earnest in the mid-2010s, when Google shared research on developing ML systems that used natural language processing (NLP) smarts to provide short, contextual responses to messages. The idea is to help you save time responding to texts by replacing the seconds of typing common responses with a simple one-tap solution.

Smart Reply became a feature of Gmail in 2017 and has since made its way into Google Messages, Android Auto, workspace utilities such as the comments section of documents, and even third-party apps such as WhatsApp. Also available in many languages. While you can easily select a pre-written reply from the notification shade or your car’s infotainment screen while driving, the options you see are limited. We often rely on Assistants to send messages that aren’t suggested by ML models, using custom reply options, at least while in the car.

Smart Reply in Google Chat

Smart Reply may suggest an emoji as the appropriate response when the correct emoji of your choice is different in different situations. In some cases, there is also the fear that short responses may be misinterpreted as curtness. Selecting a Smart Reply and editing it to your liking doesn’t save you much time.

Perhaps Google, after analyzing the telemetry data of countless users compiling AI-suggested phrases, realized that users needed help crafting their own messages, besides the various options they could send out-of-the-box. You may have noticed. This could lead to other (seemingly redundant) AI autocomplete explanations. tool.

Smart compose: autocomplete for possible accuracy

Smart Compose: Employ AI to speed up message creation. Google describes it as autocomplete for email salutations, salutations, and everything in between that you type predictably. Accept suggestions with a single tap, or keep typing if you have another idea. The aim is to reduce the effort and time spent writing the same phrases over and over again.

Smart Compose was launched as a Gmail-only feature on Pixel 3 in 2018. Over the next year, he trickled into everyone using Gmail, just as the previous Smart Reply was also becoming mainstream. Google continues to bring this AI to other apps, and earlier this month his Google Chat for the web just introduced this AI. Smart Compose also co-exists with his Smart Reply in Google Docs to not only help you reply to comments, but also save you time writing documents.

Smart Compose in Google Chat

Like your partner, it’s nice to have someone to complete your writing, but these relationships have their share of problems. We’re doing most of the typing here anyway, and autocomplete only saves a few seconds. It has the advantage of giving you contextual, grammatically correct prompts, and even mimicking your writing style, but you’ll still have to type anything that isn’t included in one of his suggestions provided. there is. The AI ​​works well for that purpose, but he’s limited to one autocomplete candidate at a time.

This basically explains why Google felt the need to introduce yet another AI autocomplete tool. And certainly not because ChatGPT made all existing AI efforts look like high school science projects.

Help me write with Magic Compose: Generative wizardry at work

Back to the beginning of it all, the Google I/O keynote earlier this year introduced a new messaging tool called Help me write. This tool will generate an entire email from a single line prompt. CEO Sundar Pichai also showed off how to rewrite entire text on a whim with a simple command.

Using Help me write feels like hiring Bard as an unpaid typist. Magic Compose, on the other hand, is still in beta, but it’s already making its way into Google Messages. Similar to Smart Reply, this feature suggests multiple appropriate responses to an incoming text. But here you can also choose your own style of response, whether it’s emoji-heavy modern text or Shakespeare-like verbose answers.

These are by far the best text creation tools Google AI research has ever created. It has all the goodness of old technology, including the convenience of pre-built responses and the minimal effort required to create and edit your own messages. Magic Compose also eliminates the need to insist on strictly positive or negative responses to most messages, or very short messages that the recipient may find curt. Magic Compose is like the perfect combination of Smart Reply and Smart Compose.

However, despite Google’s slow and deliberate approach to bringing true generative AI into its core product, some limitations still remain. Both Magic Compose and Help me write are still in beta, so it might be too early to start wondering about these issues, but Smart Reply will eventually replace Magic Compose directly from the notification shade. It would be nice to be able to use Priority Reply.

It would also be great to see the Assistant blend with Magic Compose as Google brings this AI capability to Android Auto and popular third-party messaging apps. Another way to expand is to add a “Help me write” feature to any app that writes, including third-party apps like Messages, Docs, and Evernote.

road ahead

Since Magic Compose is the purest expression of generative AI, we expect it to be regularly retrained or updated to enhance its capabilities in the future. However, even setting Help me write aside for a moment, Google now maintains three different writing assistants of his with overlapping feature sets. Considering how little work Magic Compose requires to just replace Smart Compose and Smart Reply, this is a waste. I really hope that’s the game plan here.

It’s also an interesting detail that Google is using the “Magic” branding for its new conversational AI writing assistant, and the common “Smart” branding for the older ones. It’s easy to decommission individual projects that don’t share the same brand. Google seems to thoroughly enjoy it. For now, with more testing ahead of the inevitable public launch, I’d love to get my hands on Magic Compose to help build the beta.

