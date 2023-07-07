Preview: 5 leaders share what contributed to innovation in Iowa





Supporting innovation and addressing the impact of ever-evolving technology requires everyone from entrepreneurs and risk capitalists to leaders in business, government and education, working within organizations and with partners across communities. is required.

In the first Innovation IOWA panel discussion, our speakers will discuss the definition of innovation, the strength of networks that enable innovation, and what the changing Iowa tech and innovation scene means for the state’s future. increase.

Ahead of the event, we asked speakers to share what statewide, regional, and local initiatives are helping Iowa businesses innovate and why.

Event Details: Tuesday, July 18 | 11:00-11:30 Networking, 11:30-1:00 Lunch and Panel Event | Des Moines Heritage Center

register here

Eric Engelmann, ISA Ventures General Partner

Over the past few years, there have been many healthy changes to accelerator programs that are key to filling the top of the funnel. A new seed-stage venture fund and a large state lending program will provide an additional source of funding for the most critical stages of startup activity. Over the next few years, the following will occur. 1. More venture capital is raised. 2. New programs like venture studios that combine people, capital and resources into one stack. 3. More investors from across the state participate. All of this helps maximize the odds of success for promising startups in Iowa.

Nancy Mwilotzi, Pi515 Executive Director

Programs such as the John Papajohn Entrepreneurship Center and the Okoboji Institute for Entrepreneurship play an important role in fostering innovation and supporting Iowa’s businesses and communities. Through entrepreneurship education, mentorship, networking, and business support, JPEC helps foster a vibrant entrepreneurial ecosystem that fosters economic growth and drives innovation in Iowa. In the future, we hope to expand to reach more young people and out-of-college people.

Lisa Simkat, Director, Americas SBDC – Iowa

One initiative that will help fill the innovation gap coming out of our state is the Local Business Innovator Program. Leveraging many of the best resources out there, we transform our model to bring resources and opportunities to rural communities and entrepreneurs. We are very lucky to have an ecosystem within our state that thrives through partnerships and co-building resources to strengthen our business on all fronts. With this program, you can focus on your business’ next steps and help them along the way. This allows us to reach a wider area and build wealth locally.

Ellen Willadsen, Chief Innovation Officer/Executive Sponsor, Holmes Murphy/BrokerTech Ventures

Iowa attracts many high-quality accelerator programs. These efforts have enhanced innovation in industries critical to Iowa’s growth. Holmes Murphy is closest to his two companies that support the insurance industry, BrokerTech Ventures Accelerator and Global Insurance Accelerator. The BTV Accelerator helps bring together the most innovative start-ups, provide seed funding, and connect them to an extensive network of insurance brokers, carriers and wholesalers.

Iowa-based companies that have graduated from the BTV program include Goldfinch Health, which provides surgical and recovery navigation. MakuSafe focuses on worker health and safety. and ChalkBites, a special learning company in the Metaverse.

Diana Wright, a Startup Community Builder at the Greater Des Moines Partnership, will also join us as a panelist at the event.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businessrecord.com/preview-5-leaders-share-what-has-contributed-to-innovation-in-iowa/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos