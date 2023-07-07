High-end phone camera clash: Google Pixel Fold vs. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4





The new Google Pixel Fold and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 are expensive. In fact, as far as I know, it has the highest price tag of any mobile phone on the market today. But does the premium price mean you get the best photos? I wanted to know.

Keep in mind that we expect Samsung to hold an Unpacked event later this month, where we expect the next-generation Galaxy Z Fold to be announced. And it could have an even better camera. We’ll be happy to compare the new Z Fold to the Pixel Fold when it’s released. In the meantime, let’s dig into the details.

Both the Pixel Fold and Galaxy Z Fold 4 are priced at $1,799 and come with five cameras. However, neither has received high marks for camera performance. As you can guess from the name, each phone’s main feature is its foldable screen, which is the main reason for its hefty price tag. To ensure that each phone can be put in a pocket when closed, the body is very thin, leaving less room for camera sensors and lenses. So both Google and Samsung rely on the power of machine learning and AI to make photos look better.

Read more: Best Camera Phones of 2023

Take a look at this: Google Pixel Fold camera side by side with Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 camera

10:36 Pixel Fold camera specs vs. Galaxy Z Fold 4

Both the Pixel Fold and Galaxy Z Fold 4 have 3 rear cameras, 1 cover screen camera and 1 internal screen camera. In terms of resolution, it’s pretty close to the one offered by Google and Samsung respectively. I would be remiss if I didn’t say that comparing image sensor resolutions is like trying to compare the calories in food. 100 calorie broccoli has different benefits than 100 calorie ice cream. Yes, more megapixels are not necessarily better. In fact, the biggest difference is in software processing, where Google seems to be better.

The hardware specs are nearly identical, with the Pixel Fold sporting a 48-megapixel sensor while the Z Fold 4 has a 50-megapixel sensor.

Google Pixel Fold Camera Specs and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Google Pixel FoldSamsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Main Camera f1.7 Aperture, 48MP Sensor f1.8 Aperture, 50MP Sensor Ultra Wide Camera f2.2 Aperture, 10.8MP Sensor f2.2 Aperture , 12MP sensor telephoto camera f3.05 aperture, 10.8MP sensor f2.4 aperture, 10MP sensor cover screen camera f2.2 aperture, 9.5MP sensor f2.2 aperture, 10MP sensor internal screen camera f2 aperture, 8MP sensor f1.8 aperture , 4MP sensor

The internal screen camera is also different, with the Pixel having an 8-megapixel sensor while the Galaxy only has a 4-megapixel sensor. But Samsung’s camera is embedded under the display, which is nice. This is the least used camera. I think it was smart of Samsung to improve the internal display experience by “hiding” the camera, even if it meant sacrificing a lower resolution sensor.

The final major hardware difference is the telephoto camera. The Pixel Fold has 5x optical zoom and the Z Fold 4 has 3x optical zoom.

The Pixel Fold has a horizontal camera bar on the back of the phone that mimics the one found on the Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 series.

James Martin/CNET Pixel Fold photo vs Galaxy Z Fold 4 comparison

Before we get into the direct comparison, let’s take a look at some of my favorite photos of the Pixel Fold and the Z Fold 4.

Google Pixel Fold.

Patrick Holland/CNET

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4.

Patrick Holland/CNET

Google Pixel Fold.

Patrick Holland/CNET

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4.

Patrick Holland/CNET

Google Pixel Fold.

Patrick Holland/CNET

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4.

Patrick Holland/CNET

Google Pixel Fold.

Patrick Holland/CNET

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4.

Patrick Holland/CNET

Overall, the Pixel Fold’s photos have better detail, wider dynamic range, and more accurate colors. And that’s even under a perfect summer day with blue skies, one of the harshest environments for a cell phone camera.

Take a look at the image below taken with the main camera of the lunch area in San Francisco’s Salesforce Park. Pixel Fold snaps have a better balanced exposure, revealing more detail in grass and foliage. And yes, things were actually green. But Samsung’s pictures are dirty. It’s too bright, the details are muddy, and the color temperature is off. Notice the trees in the background and the green sky.

Below are two more images from the main camera. This time the difference is less dramatic. Both phones did a good job of capturing the texture of the cappuccino in the foam. But notice the rim of the cup. The Pixel Fold photo focuses on the rim of the cup and the top of the drink, making it look more natural. The Z Fold 4 image is funny. I know Samsung has a Food Optimizer setting, but I don’t remember turning it on. maybe. The rim of the cup is soft.

Next, take a look at the photo below taken in a room with a mixture of window light and low light. Here is the big difference between Google and Samsung. This Google photo of Peebles the cat does a good job of handling mixed light, but does capture some texture in the fur and whiskers. The picture is soft, but not bad. Samsung pictures look bad. It has an over-brightness problem and is marred by a large amount of image noise and strong noise reduction, making Peebles’ photos look like Peebles’ paintings.

Pixel Fold Zoom vs. Galaxy Z Fold 4

Based purely on specs, the Pixel Fold has the edge when it comes to zoom, as it has a 5x optical telephoto lens compared to the Z Fold 4’s 3x. This 5x is the sweet spot and helps get you closer to your subject. without standing in front of anyone.

Look at the zoom range of each phone.

3x the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4.

Patrick Holland/CNET

At 5x, it’s hard to tell the real difference between the two, aside from the Galaxy Z Fold’s reduced resolution due to the digital zoom.

Below are 10x digital zoom photos of both phones. Neither look good.

And finally, a photo taken at the maximum digital zoom factor of each smartphone. 20x for Pixel and 30x for Samsung. They both have roughly the same amount of zoom/crop, although they have different magnifications.

Samsung’s image is completely broken, and it looks very soft and processed. The Pixel Fold’s photos aren’t great, but they look better thanks to Google’s Super Res Zoom, which combines hardware, software, and AI to make it look better.

Pixel Fold night mode vs. Galaxy Z Fold 4

Things start to turn in Samsung’s favor once it shifts to night mode. Below are some apartment complex images taken in night mode an hour after sunset for him. Both look good, but the Z Fold 4 is better overall. Under light sources such as the moon or the entrance of an apartment building in the middle, the Galaxy phone protects the highlights better.

Below are two more night mode shots. Again, both are great, but I prefer the Galaxy Z Fold 4. The white balance becomes more faithful to the scene.

Pixel Fold Selfie vs. Galaxy Z Fold 4

Both phones give you the option of taking selfies in a few different ways. The first is by using the cover screen camera on each phone. In the photo below, I think Samsung’s cover screen camera takes a better selfie than the Pixel Fold’s cover screen camera. Focusing works fine and I prefer brighter exposure.

Since these are foldable phones, you can even use the cover screen as a preview to take selfies with the main rear camera. I love being able to use the rear camera to take selfies, but I find it annoying. In the two images below, I like the selfie from the Z Fold 4’s rear camera because the brightness is more appealing.

A third way to take a selfie is to use the inner display’s camera. Both the Pixel Fold and Z Fold 4’s inside screen cameras are designed for video calls, so we tested them in the video attached to this article. Neither are great for Zoom calls, but the Pixel Fold’s higher resolution inside-screen camera gives it a slight advantage.

For video calls, the inside screen cameras on both phones seemed to be out of order. Video calls on the Pixel Fold looked a little better thanks to the doubled resolution.

John Kim/CNETPixel Fold video vs Galaxy Z Fold 4 and final thoughts

Overall, the video isn’t very good on either phone. Video recordings are subject to image noise and have a lower dynamic range than each cell phone photo. Most of the machine learning algorithms and artificial intelligence that Google and Samsung use for photos don’t exist in video. If you would like to see sample video clips of each phone, please see the video attached to this story.

So which phone has the best camera? Neither the Pixel Fold nor the Z Fold 4 have the best phone camera. But as far as those two phones go, I’m leaning towards Google’s devices over Samsung’s (purely in terms of cameras). However, the Z Fold 4 has other advantages, including an amazing internal screen, better fit and finish hardware, and software that looks simpler than the Pixel Fold.

Remember that these phones cost just under $200 each. For that price, you get a phone that folds in half with two screens and five cameras. The large internal screens on these foldable phones are great for photo editing, but few foldable phones offer the kind of pristine image quality found in non-foldable phones. If you want great imaging skills, you should look to Samsung’s Galaxy S23 Ultra or Google’s Pixel 7 Pro, but you’ll have to decide between beautiful photos and an exciting foldable screen. You can’t have both for now.

Just know that a month from now, things could change with the rumored launch of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnet.com/tech/mobile/luxury-phone-camera-clash-google-pixel-fold-vs-samsung-galaxy-z-fold-4/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos