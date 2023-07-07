Virginia Tech Children’s National Hospital Unites to Advance AI for Pediatric Care | Virginia Tech News





Sabha Madhavan, vice president and head of clinical artificial intelligence and machine learning at global biopharmaceutical company Pfizer, said you need to start by deciding what problem you want to solve and then decide what technology will solve it. I’m here.

Madhavan is a member of Pediatric Health and Rare Diseases, an inter-institutional conference of scientists and innovators co-hosted by the Children’s National Hospital and the Virginia Tech Sangani Center for Artificial Intelligence and Data Analytics to discuss the potential of artificial intelligence (AI). was a keynote speaker at AI for To understand pediatric health.

At a gathering at the Children’s National Research and Innovation Campus in Washington, D.C., the urgent issue concerns tackling pediatric diseases, especially cancer, for which treatment options are limited and under-researched compared to diseases that affect adults. Met.

It’s hard to think of a more compelling theme than using AI to improve children’s health, says Pfizer, developer of the first FDA-approved oral treatment for COVID-19 said Madhavan, who was on the team of AI-powered data insights are key to speeding and innovating drug development and improving patient outcomes and experiences.

The collaboration between Virginia Tech and the National Children’s Hospital began when Michael Friedlander, Vice President of Health Sciences and Technology at Virginia Tech, introduced the leadership of the Sangani Center to the National Children’s Hospital team.

As researchers in data science and machine learning, we are generalists by training, said Naren Ramakrishnan, Director of the Sangani Center and Professor of Engineering Thomas L. Phillips. This conference will hear from researchers at the National Children’s Hospital about the specific analytical problems they face and how machine learning and AI research can advance to support these problems. It was an opportunity. We connect Virginia Tech researchers with experts who are conducting clinical research in their area of ​​expertise and have extensive medical data sets. It’s a natural fit.

Marius Lingral of the National Children’s Hospital, who co-chaired the conference with Ramakrishnan, explained the potential for artificial intelligence and human intelligence to work together to improve children’s health.

Lingral, principal investigator at the Sheikh Zayed Institute for Pediatric Surgery Innovation, said AI is the single greatest tool to improve equity and access to healthcare in underprivileged and marginalized communities, especially pediatrics. As a population, children are overwhelmingly underrepresented in scientific research and consequent treatment, yet the pediatrics specialty is using AI to provide care to children more efficiently, quickly and effectively. can. We are excited to be part of this conversation about the future of AI in healthcare, especially as we think about how we can better care for children.

The conference featured sessions on smart surgery, rare diseases, and critical care, with lectures by faculty and researchers from both Virginia Tech and National Children’s National University. A panel discussion on public-private partnerships, a luncheon discussion by FDA researchers on regulatory science tools, and spotlight talks by faculty rounded out the event.

Lance Collins, Vice President and Executive Director, Virginia Tech Innovation Campus. Vittorio Gallo and Friedlander, Interim Chief Academic Officers of the National Hospital for Children, kicked off the event, providing a platform for faculty and researchers from both institutions to connect, exchange ideas and foster collaboration. provided.

“The Sangani Center is a great resource of talent, innovation and leadership that will help create more connections for Virginia Tech in the health sciences and between Virginia Tech and Children’s National University,” said the center. of Friedlander said. Executive Director of VTC’s Furlin Biomedical Institute. The institute operates a Virginia Tech lab on the Children’s National Research and Innovation Campus. Data His complementary interests in science, machine learning and pediatric healthcare solutions create ideal conditions for progress and innovation.

Collins said artificial intelligence is one of the key research areas that the Virginia Tech Innovation Campus is focusing on. The partnership between the Sanghani Center, Children’s National, and the Fralin Biomedical Research Institute will continue to advance the research and innovation goals of all involved. It’s an exciting time to be at Virginia Tech.

The collaboration aims to combine skills and resources to address pressing issues affecting hospitals, including specific diseases, smart surgery for pediatric health, and hospital management.

Gallo said it’s the perfect time to strengthen those partnerships and put cutting-edge artificial intelligence to work for children’s health.

A seed funding opportunity was announced, supported by both Virginia Tech and Children’s National University, to revitalize research. This initiative is intended to provide individuals with the resources they need to join forces across institutions and initiate projects that have the potential to grow. Engage in initiatives with greater impact.

Ramakrishnan said these seed grants are expected to ignite collaborations and create ripple effects of positive change.

