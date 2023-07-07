Singapore is a leader in enterprise technology innovation





Over 13 years ago, New Jersey-based SaaS solutions provider AvePoint recognized the potential of Southeast Asia and found its gateway to Singapore. Tianyi Jiang, his CEO and co-founder of AvePoint, said he was impressed with the possibilities offered by Singapore’s dynamic business environment.

“Singapore is a very small country, but with a strong focus on talent development and productivity, we are at the forefront of innovation with a strong technology ecosystem for talent and enterprise success,” he said. Stated. Today, AvePoint’s research and development (R&D) hub and Asia headquarters are thriving in Singapore, employing nearly 200 people.

Following a similar trajectory, Silicon Valley enterprise software company ServiceNow recognized Singapore’s strategic value as a regional hub more than a decade ago. “Singapore’s reputation as one of the region’s most technologically advanced economies makes it an ideal location to set up a regional headquarters,” said ServiceNow International Chairman Ulrik Nehamer. That’s why we are here.”

Singapore is a small but densely populated country, almost four times smaller than Rhode Island but five times more populated. Recently, it has become a top destination for global tech companies looking to expand into Asia. In fact, 80 of the world’s top 100 technology companies are located there.

Singapore’s allure spans multiple levels. We offer a business-friendly environment, competitive government support, and a highly skilled workforce. In addition, governments play an active role in developing talent, accelerating digitization, and fostering a diverse technology ecosystem. According to Nehammer, it’s a winning blend for enterprise technology companies like ServiceNow. “Singapore’s business-friendly policies and focus on innovation have enabled us to strengthen our hub operations in the region, further establish our presence in Southeast Asia and provide support to our APAC customers. He added.

Singapore has demonstrated its ability to adapt to macroeconomic trends and effectively leverage technological advances. Mr. Jiang mentioned aggressive policies that create a suitable business growth environment for AvePoint. “Within ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations), Singapore ranks first in terms of digital initiatives, as represented by the Singapore government’s Smart Nation Directive,” he said.

Launched in 2014, the Singapore government’s ambitious Smart Nation agenda is integrating digital technology into all aspects of society. There are also some notable recent efforts. AI Singapore is a national research and development program aimed at deepening the country’s capabilities and unlocking the positive impact of artificial intelligence. A concerted effort to establish progressive regulation of AI and digital assets and foster a trusted ecosystem for their development and use.

Singapore’s unwavering commitment to technological advancement has cemented its position as an unrivaled center of innovation in the region. According to DealStreetAsia, the company boasts of his 25 unicorns, the highest number in Southeast Asia. Singapore also maintained a significant lead as the leading destination for venture capital investment in 2022. Singapore accounted for her 56% of the total transaction volume recorded across the region’s six largest economies in the same year.

Gateway to regional growth opportunities

Singapore’s strategic location and close ties to other key markets in the Asia-Pacific region make it an ideal starting point for companies seeking revenue-generating opportunities abroad.

In Singapore, ServiceNow entered into a unique business partnership with Singapore Airlines, the world’s most award-winning airline and one of the region’s largest customers, with a system called SQNow to streamline and manage IT workflows. developed. The company also partnered with NCS, a leading IT services company based in Singapore, to implement more secure digital workflows and enable more efficient collaboration with government agencies.

These successful use cases have also helped ServiceNow sell its software to customers in other markets. “Success in Singapore is often a gateway to other markets around Southeast Asia,” added Nehamer. “This is especially true in the technology sector, with Singapore being recognized as a leader in the region.”

Development of technical human resources

Another key factor contributing to Singapore’s attractiveness is its openness to global talent. The country has long welcomed international entrepreneurs and technology professionals, attracting fresh companies and highly skilled workers. Last year, the government introduced ONE Pass, a five-year work visa, allowing high-income and high-achieving foreigners from all walks of life to move to Singapore without securing a job at home. The government also offers [email protected], a program that makes it easier for tech companies to apply for employment passes (work visas) for talent coming to Singapore from other countries.

Nehamer said Singapore’s favorable labor policies have helped strengthen ServiceNow’s ability to operate in the region. “Not only will we be able to leverage our skilled workforce, but we will also be able to bring our global career development program, RiseUp, to Singapore,” he added.

In fact, businesses in the region can strengthen the local talent pool through their own programs. AvePoint has introduced local training programs to develop expertise in digital areas such as data security, governance, analytics, AI, and software development. “We are excited to leverage the skilled talent pool here in Singapore to drive innovation and develop technology leaders in the region,” said Zhang.

Starting point for new products and partnerships

By fostering public-private sector partnerships, Singapore has created a unique environment where innovative ideas have the potential to thrive and scale globally. One example of this collaborative ecosystem is AvePoint’s recent partnership with the central bank of the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS). The result was COSMIC, a cutting-edge fintech platform designed to combat money laundering and protect customer privacy. In addition, AvePoint’s local R&D hub has forged partnerships with higher education institutions (IHLs) such as Polytechnic in Singapore to foster knowledge exchange and innovation.

According to Jiang, AvePoint’s project aligns seamlessly with Singapore’s ongoing efforts to promote a culture of lifelong learning and ensure residents are equipped with cutting-edge digital skills. He emphasized that these efforts are driving the digital transformation of Singapore’s training and adult education sector, revolutionizing the learning and training landscape not only in educational institutions but also in commercial and corporate environments.

Why Singapore Brands Continue to Grow

Singapore’s rise as a global tech powerhouse is underpinned by innovation, business networks and a robust technology infrastructure. The government has cemented the country’s position as a preferred destination for technology companies seeking growth by actively promoting cooperation with local and international organizations.

