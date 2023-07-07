Chris Jacobs Eyes the Future of Buffalo Tech





Less than a year after making his life-changing proclamation on gun control, effectively ending his term in the House, Chris Jacobs attended the South by Southwest (SXSW) conference in Austin, Texas. & participated in a panel discussion on gun violence at the festival. .

But what he heard during another panel discussion stuck with him, and instead of thinking about his past, he started thinking about the future of western New York.

The speaker he heard was author and CNBC contributor Rebecca Fannin, who helped Jacobs understand the link between the high-tech ecosystem and Buffalo’s future.

I think they were in a great position to get out of the Covid-19 crisis, regain the momentum they had before Covid-19 and build on it. Rebecca confirmed a lot of progress was made here, Jacobs said.

Jacobs hosted a tech industry panel discussion at Seneca One on June 20 with Fannin and several local industry panelists. Fannin said Buffalo resembles some of the other Midwestern cities he visited while writing his latest book, Silicon Heartland.

Fannin said Buffalo is a prime example of a city ripe for turnaround, in the midst of a transition from an industrial past to a technological future centered on innovation. We see some of these factories and farms turned into innovation zones.

Republicans and Conservatives disavowed Jacobs after he voiced support for gun control following the May 14, 2022 racist massacre at Tops Markets on Jefferson Avenue. decided not to run for re-election in 2022. Since then, Mr. Jacobs has worked on projects in and around Buffalo as part of his real estate business.

This includes renovations to buildings in the city’s theater district where a fire in May killed 37-year-old Buffalo firefighter Jason Arno. Erie County District Attorney John Flynn said Thursday that the fire was caused by a blowtorch used in the renovation. However, no criminal charges will be filed in this case.

Jacob’s stance on gun control brought him to Austin, where he introduced himself to Fannin and invited him to visit Buffalo.

If you can get people to come to Buffalo and not only have more opportunities to learn from them, but also to see what’s going on here, you’ll know this is the new Buffalo, and you’ll know that you’ve never been here. People’s stereotypes may be dissolved. said Jacobs.

“I’ve been in elected office for about 18 years, so I definitely have a passion for the job, and I have a passion for western New York,” Jacobs said in an extensive interview.

Originally from Lancaster, Ohio, Fannin now lives primarily in New York City, but was at the forefront of Silicon Valley’s growth and rise as a resident of the area when it became the center of the computer industry. was in , bringing many venture capitalists and entrepreneurs to the region.

A technology journalist and media entrepreneur, he drives from one place to the next to see where technology, talent and money are flowing and where transformational change is most noticeable. In the meantime, I’ve been doing voluntary trend spotting reports.

Fannin said Chris impressed me as a potential future champion for the Buffaloes.

Fannin made the most of his visit to the area.

She toured Viridi Parente, a former General Motors and American Axle and Manufacturing plant on East Delavan Avenue, which manufactures energy storage systems. The Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus will host a spin-off of an ongoing state-of-the-art technology transfer project. And TechBuffalo, which trains future tech talent. At Seneca One, Fannin spoke with 43 North officials and several startups the company has worked with, including Twips, a recent competition winner that moved from the UK to Buffalo.

She also met with Steve Hyde, president and CEO of the Genesee County Economic Development Center, where an industrial park is being built to house chip manufacturing and semiconductor facilities.

We toured for a few days and found it very rewarding, she said. I drove around Buffalo to see what was going on. I just like exploring.

For Jacobs, the tour was a confirmation of what progress the region is making in developing its high-tech ecosystem. Holding the event at Seneca One, Buffalo’s center of innovation and home to the M&T Tech Hub overlooking Canalside, symbolizes the new Buffalo, Jacobs said.

Jacobs said he thinks it’s doing pretty well when benchmarked against other Midwestern cities. I learned more about what was going on here and walked away feeling more optimistic about the future.

Fannin said other nearby cities have also embraced the idea, and the country is looking to relocate some of its tech industry away from countries like China and Mexico, so the region will have a better chance of driving the future of tech. He said it was important to take the next step.

Fannin said it was also clear that not only government spending but also venture capital investment from the private sector would need to increase. She sees organizations like 43North and TechBuffalo supporting the tech ecosystem, and Buffalo is off to a good start.

If you don’t embrace the future and are unwilling to try different things, she said, you’ll be left behind. If Buffalo doesn’t do this, he loses the competition to other cities.

Jacobs is confident that Fannin will say something nice about what’s happening in western New York, and that maybe that will spark ideas for her next book chapter. are doing.

