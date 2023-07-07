CCI: Android Lawsuit: SC Heeds Google’s Pleas, CCI on July 14 Rs 133.8 Billion Fine





The Supreme Court announced Friday that it will hear on July 14 the counter-indictment of Google and the Competition Commission of India (CCI) challenging the Court of Appeals verdict in a case related to Google’s alleged anti-competitive conduct on Android mobile devices. bottom. case.

On March 29, the National Court of Appeals for the Corporate Law (NCLAT) upheld a fine of INR 1,338 crore for Google’s alleged anti-competitive conduct in the case, while allowing third-party app store hosting. It made a mixed verdict to abolish such conditions. that play store.

NCLAT upheld the CCI-imposed fine for abusing its dominant position in Android, while revoking an antitrust regulator’s order that Google would not restrict users from removing pre-installed apps. Both Google and CCI have appealed the NCLAT decision to the Supreme Court.

A tribunal of Chief Justices DY Chandrachud and PS Narasimha took up the appeal and, noting the submission that Senior Advocate Harish Salve, representing one of the parties, was unable to attend, scheduled a hearing next Friday. Postponed the.

“We will be listing these for the hearing on July 14,” the CJI said. Find articles of interest Previously, NCLAT in her 189-page mandate he endorsed her six directions for CCI. One asked Google to allow users to choose a default search engine during initial device setup, and the other allowed them to do so. Clearly you can’t force an OEM to pre-install a set of apps. The appeals court asked Google to carry out the order and deposit the amount within 30 days.

The Court of Appeals stated that “the Commission’s condemned order is upheld except for the four directions” issued, and that Google has “therefore, other than disregarding the above four directions.” is not entitled to any relief from

“The appellant (Google) may deposit the amount of the penalty (after adjusting 10% of the penalty deposited under the order dated January 4, 2023) within 30 days from today.” Stated.

On 20th October last year, CCI fined Google Rs 1,337.76 crore for anti-competitive conduct related to Android mobile devices. Regulators have also ordered internet giants to stop various unfair commercial practices.

The ruling was challenged before the NCLAT, the appeals authority for orders passed by CCI.

Of the 10 directives issued to Google by the CCI on October 20, 2022, NCLAT supported six directives, stating that it would “give 30 days to implement the measures.”

One of the key directives by the CCI that NCLAT endorses is that Google says it will allow users to select a default search engine for all search entry points during initial device setup.

The court also upheld five other CCI directives. In other words, don’t force OEMs to pre-install Bouquet apps. Play Store licenses for OEMs must not be tied to pre-installation requirements for Google apps.

It also upheld the CCI’s directive that Google not provide incentives to OEMs to ensure exclusivity of its search service. Do not impose anti-fragmentation obligations on OEMs. And the tech giant will not incentivize his OEM not to sell smart devices based on Android forks.

The four directions defined by NCLAT include making it easier for app developers to port their apps to Android forks. CCI said Google will not deny access to Play Services APIs to the detriment of OEMs, app developers or existing or potential competitors.

NCLAT said it is clear that Google’s proprietary APIs and Google Play services cannot be offered to app developers, OEMs, and existing and potential competitors of Google through unrestricted access.

“Why access to such APIs is provided to Google’s competitors, app developers and OEMs without the requisite technical and commercial engagement with Google is set out in the indictment. No materials were found, and the API was not found to be part of any service, “abuse by appellant.”

The Court of Appeals also reversed CCI’s directive that Google should not restrict users from uninstalling pre-installed apps.

NCLAT pointed out that OEMs are not obligated to install all of Google’s 11 suites of apps and are free to not pre-install any.

The court reasoned that the pre-installed apps were the OEM’s choice, and if there was no obligation to pre-install an entire set of apps, the instructions issued by CCI in this regard would appear “unnecessary.” . OEMs are required to pre-install 11 apps including Google Search Services, Chrome Browser, YouTube, Google Maps, Gmail, or other Google applications.

In this regard, NCLAT said it did not allege, or have been certified by the CCI, that there was an abuse of control by Google in the distribution of apps by developers through the Play Store during the litigation.

Two more directions have also been countered, one of which says Google will allow app store developers to distribute their apps through the Play Store.

Google also withheld CCI’s directive that it should not in any way limit the ability of app developers to distribute apps through sideloading.

The appeals court also dismissed Google’s motion to calculate the penalty, arguing that the tech giant should not consider revenue from non-MADA (mobile application distribution agreement) devices.

However, NCLAT states: “It’s clear from this business model that there is no single app or service that Google’s revenue can be attributed solely to user functionality, because user traffic and data matter.” Google Search and YouTube But you can also access it from other apps like Google Maps, Google Cloud, Play Store, Gmail, etc. ”

The report said, “When calculating ‘relevant revenue’, CCI correctly considered the sum of the revenues of various segments/heads in India arising from Google India’s Android OS-based mobile business as a whole.” .

The court also dismissed Google’s allegation that CCI’s investigative arm, DG, violated the principle of natural justice. Google said in a petition that the CCI’s investigation into the company was “tainted” and that the Fair Trade Regulatory Agency launched an investigation based on the complaint. claimed to have worked in the same office where

NCLAT denied this, stating that “the investigation conducted by the Director General did not violate the principles of natural justice.”

