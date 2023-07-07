Char Technologies Wins ArcelorMittal’s First XCarb Accelerator Program





Luxembourg-based steel producer ArcelorMittal has selected Char Technologies as the winner of its inaugural XCarb accelerator program, securing a $5 million investment through ArcelorMittal’s XCarb innovation fund.

Steelmakers launched the XCarb accelerator program in mid-2022 as a way to find the best companies and brightest breakthroughs that have the potential to accelerate the decarbonization of the steel industry, the company said. there is The company says it has received applications across seven different technology areas from more than 90 startups representing five different continents.

RELATED: ArcelorMittal wins support for Luxembourg electric furnace plant

The winner, Canada-based Char, said it is developing high-temperature pyrolysis (HTP) technology to convert organic waste streams into one of two energy outputs. It is a high calorific value and a hydrogen-rich syngas that can be used as an alternative. Biocarbon, made from solids left over after the production of natural gas, green hydrogen, and HTP processes, can be used as a biochar fertilizer to improve soil health, a pollutant filter, or a biocarbon to replace coal in industrial processes. .

ArcelorMittal said its Canadian flat steel business, ArcelorMittal Dofasco, is working with Char to test the use of its biocarbon as a partial replacement for coal in the steelmaking process. Results have been obtained. According to the company, Char’s biocarbon can reduce greenhouse gas emissions by about 91 percent compared to metallurgical coal and has been tested and verified by ArcelorMittal Dofasco from 2021. Arcelor Mittal Dofasco signed a memorandum of understanding with Char to purchase biocarbon from Thorold of Char. The Ontario facility will enable large-scale trials in the next few years.

“We have received high-quality entries from many emerging technology companies and are pleased with the response to our first accelerator program,” said Irina Gorbunova, Head of the XCarb Innovation Fund. “Choosing the final three was a difficult challenge for the judges, but I believe we have found a very deserving winner in Char.

“We are particularly pleased that we are not only investing in them, but are already working with them and testing their products at one of our steel plants in Canada,” Gorbunova added. “This is one of the benefits of our innovation fund and our unique approach. We provide seed capital, of course, but also the industrial infrastructure and R&D that ground-breaking technology companies need to bring their products to market. We also provide cooperation.”

Carbon Upcycling, based in Calgary, Alberta, and D-CRBN, based in Antwerp, Belgium, were joint runners-up in the program. ArcelorMittal said a global research and development team supports the technology development of both companies, ArcelorMittal has investment options for the future and has established a strategic partnership with both companies.

Carbon upcycling focuses on circularity and carbon reduction in hard-to-reduce sectors, according to steelmakers. Its practical carbon technology integrates directly into industrial facilities such as steel and cement, upcycling by-products and mineralizing carbon to create zero carbon cement alternatives.

According to ArcelorMittal, D-CRBN has developed a unique plasma-based carbon capture and utilization (CCU) technology that recycles captured CO2 into value-added products such as electronic fuels, polymers and chemicals.

ArcelorMittal’s XCarb Innovation Fund was launched in March 2021. Since launch, he has invested over $160 million in seven of his companies developing technologies ranging from long-term battery storage to green hydrogen, CCU and more. The steelmaker is also an anchor partner of the Breakthrough Energy Catalyst Program through the fund, investing $100 million over five years.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.recyclingtoday.com/news/char-technologies-named-winner-of-arcelormittal-xcarb-accelerator-programme/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos