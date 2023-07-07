Rob Shaw: Evey criticizes ‘totally disgraceful’ Facebook and Google for threatening to block news content





The government of British Columbia is considering pulling advertising out of big tech companies.

B.C. government to remove ads from Facebook, Instagram and other platforms run by tech giant Meta after Prime Minister David Evey accused the company of outrageous disregard for Canadian law are considering.

“I find the actions of these companies absolutely disgraceful,” Eby said in an interview Thursday, citing Canadian news sources as retaliation not only for Meta’s actions, but for new federal laws aiding local media. He also noted that Google had threatened to block access to.

“The importance of local media, the fact that it produces much of the content that companies have relied on to build their business models, and the intent of federal efforts to support that critical community-building media. I think everyone understands that it was about finding a way’ across the country.

“The response of refusing to engage and cutting off Canadians’ access to local news on the grounds of their dominant position of power is highly offensive.”

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Wednesday suspended federal advertising with Meta, which accounted for $11.4 million in 2021-22.

“It is out of conscience that the federal government continues to use taxpayers to buy services from companies that have shown they do not respect Canadian democracy or its pillars of democracy,” he said. said.

The move was quickly followed by the opposition NDP and Bloc parties, the province of Quebec, the media company Quebecole, and national broadcaster CBC/Radio Canada.

“We join other Canadian media outlets in their call to protect Canadian citizens’ access to news – access to all news from all media outlets, public and private,” the CBC said in a statement. rice field.

Google and Meta are opposing Bill C-18, Canada’s online news law that passed last month. The bill would require tech companies to compensate news outlets whenever someone clicks on a link to an article.

Google continues to negotiate with the federal government toward a solution. Meanwhile, Meta walked away from the table.

“This is not just a dispute over advertising, it’s a dispute over democracy,” Trudeau said.

“It is a question of recognizing the role internet giants such as Facebook, Meta and Google play in our lives and therefore the responsibility they also exercise.”

The B.C. government has so far not followed suit, but Evey said it clearly could. The state spent about $1.4 million on Facebook and Instagram ads last year, about 7% of its total advertising budget. The previous year’s figure was about $1.7 million.

“The way they do business makes it very difficult for us to decide whether to spend money on these platforms,” Eby said. “So we are certainly looking into what the federal government did.”

The problem, Eby said, is that the B.C. government is trying to reach as many people as possible with an important advertising campaign about the wildfire season and fire prevention. Facebook and Google have long reach in public safety campaigns.

“We need to weigh this decision against the importance of reaching out to British Columbians on key issues,” he said.

“We are running a few more campaigns with Facebook and Google, but we didn’t know that these companies could end the campaign on a whim if they didn’t agree with the government’s political stance. That’s certainly true. It’s an eye opener for me.”

British Columbia, like many other governments, is increasingly spending public money on digital advertising on platforms such as Twitter, Google, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok rather than traditional local media.

The state’s “digital” advertising budget increased by almost 138% from $3.2 million to $7.6 million from 2019 to 2023, while “traditional” advertising increased from $7 million to $12.1 million over the same period73. increased by only 1%.

The share of digital advertising in total government advertising has risen by almost 7.5 percentage points over the past five years, while traditional advertising has declined by about the same amount.

The NDP government also passed a law that would no longer require local governments to advertise in local newspapers, such as for parliamentary meetings and redevelopment hearings, but would instead allow them to freely post announcements on social media sites.

Eby said Google and Facebook needed to help local newspapers, TV and radio stations as they were draining jobs.

“These companies know what the problem is, they are already aware of it and are ready to work on it, so I just don’t understand why we are at this point,” he said. rice field. “It is very disappointing to me to punish Canadians in this way and abuse their superior position and ability to communicate with certain groups of Canadians and British Columbians.”

Meta and Google appear to be setting an example in Canada before other countries follow suit and try to force local media to pay for content links. Canada is a dominant player close to the United States, but lacks the economic clout to hurt the revenues of billion-dollar tech giants during a protracted conflict.

“The Giants want to set an example for Canada,” Trudeau said. “They are concerned that Canada is setting an example by saying no. I believe you should be rewarded.

“I know Canadians will not be intimidated by American billionaires trying to undermine our democracy,” he added.

“As we see democracy threatened all over the world, we refuse to accept this intimidation and intimidation that Meta intends to make. Otherwise, we will lose our way.”

Feel free to talk about Trudeau’s many missteps and scandals (I’ve said a lot), but it’s the right call as a leader not to give in to greedy tech giants who don’t want to abide by the law. Let’s see if Prime Minister Ebby and the British Columbia government will support Ottawa in this fight.

Rob Shaw has covered BC politics for over 15 years and is currently a reporter for CHEK News and writes for Glacier Media. He is the co-author of the national best-selling book A Matter of Confidence, the host of the weekly podcast Political Capital, and a regular guest on CBC Radio. [email protected]

