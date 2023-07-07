Naval technology bridge between SMEs and their needs





The Admiralty currently has 15 locations from the Washington DC area to London to Hawaii and is looking for innovative companies.

Over the past nearly four years, the Navy has changed its approach from waiting for start-ups to find us, to opening doors where bases and needs exist.

Robert Smith, director of the Navy Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) programs, said these technology bridges are off-base physical locations that help find innovative small businesses. said it is working with local businesses.

Because we’re already working with the Navy and we have people who know the area, who know what’s inside the fence and what the Navy needs. , can have such a conversation. They’re there to connect people, so we start conversations and help them along the way, Smith told Ask the CIO. Most often they are connected with laboratories and military centers. They usually have key strengths, such as underwater specialists and unmanned specialists. They have different conversations and you can say, “Maybe you’re talking to Tech Bridge in San Diego, CA.” But I have to connect with people in Newport, Rhode Island. They don’t always have the answers. But they are ordered to find out who did it.

Speaking recently at the ACT-IAC Emerging Technologies and Innovation Conference in Cambridge, Maryland, Smith said the Navy’s goal is to connect people who know how government works and how they can get to the set of problems and current technology. Finding both young innovators, he said. from another point of view.

The advantage of the SBIR program is that technology development takes 3-5 years, sometimes 7 years. While developing the technology, two young men in a dorm room or garage are given time to grow their company into a 20-person software company and a 200-person materials delivery company, he said. Told.

The Navy’s next public topic opportunity starts July 13th through August 15th. Phase I looks for approaches that adapt commercial solutions to fill capability gaps, improve performance, or modernize existing capabilities. This will make him $75,000 in 4 months.

Phase II SBIR/STTR open opportunities include competitive selection based on Phase I results and Phase II initial proposals, and coordinated awards for technology transfer.

Topics range from logistics in congested environments, to overall common operational conditions, to improving the launch and recovery of air, sea, surface and unmanned underwater vehicles from naval vessels.

Smith said these open topics and other initiatives under SBIR/STTR will help the Navy move faster, discover and deploy innovative technologies, and commercialize these capabilities to benefit the nation. said it was part of the support needed to make it available to the public.

navysbir.com has a search engine where you can see all the topics that have been awarded so far. Doing that gives us two very important pieces of information. It’s the technical point of contact for that topic, someone you can reach out and talk to and learn about progress on that technology. Another is that you can get award-winning companies. What was it like working in the Navy? Were they good partners? Do you enjoy working with them? And most of the time, hopefully, they’ll say, ‘Great partners, we’re still working hard,'” he said.

Mr. Smith added that the topic of broad agency announcements for SBIR/STTR will come from sailors and Marines in fleets and units.

From decks with sailors and marines talking to us, to departing fleets and naval admirals and generals, I have a problem for you to work on, he said. For our topics, we always pre-ask questions before the topic goes into the solicitation. What if it works? And people say, “Hmm, what if it works?” where are you going? Will it be introduced to that platform, that system? Or are you going to give it directly to Marines or sailors? Who will pay for it? are they interested? do they want it? So at least we have a conversation. I’m not promising them a legally binding agreement, but at least we’re talking to each other to make sure we’re working and if it works they want it too right?

Data show that the SBIR and STTR programs are proving their worth year after year.

The Navy received a total of 2,181 proposals in FY22, most of which were for Phase 1 funding.

According to the Navy’s annual SBIR/STTR report, out of a total of 990 small businesses that submitted proposals, 30% of the proposers participated in the service innovation program for the first time.

The service will result in 383 new Phase I contracts and 243 Phase II contracts in 2022.

Source: Department of the Navy 2022 Report on SBIR/STTR.

DoN also received 220 awards in Phase III, bringing the total funding for this commercialization phase to over $1 billion. The Navy accounted for his 50% of total Tier 3 awards across the Department of Defense.

Source: Department of the Navy 2022 Report on SBIR/STTR.

Smith said the Navy is willing to borrow from other militaries and Pentagon agencies, especially if similar problems have already been solved.

I hear the Navy talking about how they need to act quickly, so we need to work with these companies that need to develop things. I really think what they need to look at is expanding the SBIR program, he said. We have proven that we can do things quickly. We’ve proven we can work within budget cycles, and we’ve proven that U.S. industry can deliver when needed. However, he could do much more if he donated 3.2% or more of his extramural research expenses to me. What we’ll discuss next is how SBIR can be used to build, test, and get into the hands of Marine Corps sailors. You’ll be amazed at the innovation that happens just by repeating the technology in your hands.

