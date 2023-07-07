Will Bosnia Cut China’s Strings?





The West is funding Bosnia and Herzegovina. Most of the money will go to China, where it will be used to build technology and infrastructure projects. This dependency is dangerous.

Huawei is building a new phone network. Chinese contractors are building new power plants and new highways. Paid by the United States and the European Union. Since 1995, the US government has invested more than $2 billion in aid to Bosnia and Herzegovina, and the EU has financed much of the infrastructure built by China.

Both the EU and the US are determined to avoid risks from China. Bosnia and Herzegovina and the rest of the Western Balkans are lagging behind. The complexities of politics in the Balkans and Bosnia and Herzegovina’s decentralized government make risk aversion particularly challenging. But thanks to European and American pressure and the birth of a new federal government in Bosnia and Herzegovina, there is some hope.

It is impossible to calculate the total amount of Chinese investment in Bosnia and Herzegovina. The Central Bank’s statistics are still incomplete and do not include the national statistics of its two entities, the Republic of Srpska and the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Investments in a new highway from the Croatian border to central Bosnia have not been announced. Instead of showing the total cost of the project, the expenditure is divided by about 20 miles, leaving the possibility of unexplained increases and making it difficult to calculate the total cost. Most of the highway funding comes from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD).

Another difficult-to-calculate Chinese construction project is power plants. The Export-Import Bank of the United States (EXIM) has provided concessional financing of up to $1.3 billion to build climate-friendly renewable energy projects. After US General Electric pulled out of coal-fired projects, Chinese contractors stepped in. Instead of windmills, most of the new power plants being built in China will be coal-fired. Equally unfortunate, no official financial reports are available for these projects.

Telecommunications is a particularly sensitive field. The US and EU are working to limit China’s influence over next-generation networks. But BH Telecom, which is run by the federal government of Bosnia and Herzegovina, chose Huawei as its main supplier. Srpskas Republic M:Tel is the same. In contrast, the Bosnian-Croatian provider Eronet uses Ericsson’s infrastructure. Ericsson sued in court over its BH contract with Huawei, but lost. The security risks of allowing China to spy on Bosnian mobile phone calls were never considered.

Bosnia and Herzegovina remained saddled with unsustainable Chinese debt during the coronavirus crisis. The government bought ventilators and vaccines made in China. Most of the contracts were not transparent.

The country is currently struggling to pay off its debt. Bosnia Srpska was due to repay 200 million bonds sold on the Vienna Stock Exchange at the end of June. Another $500 million has been collected from various financial institutions and is due by the end of the year. A delegation led by Prime Minister Radovan Visković of Republika Srpska recently visited China to appeal for debt relief.

The Chinese refused. Republika Srpska may soon find it difficult to pay government salaries. Agitated Serb leadership has taken dangerous steps towards legal separation from the rest of Bosnia and Herzegovina. Bosnian Serbs are supported by Serbia in their romance with Beijing.

Major politicians are involved. The U.S. Treasury Department accused former head of the Intelligence and Security Service Osman Osmika Mehmedagic and two others in March for allowing the largest Bosniak political party to use cell phone data to track the movements of opposition politicians. Sanctioned.

Late last year, the United States also imposed sanctions on Republika Srpska Minister Dragan Stankovic for corruption. He allegedly attempted to “grab” state property in violation of the national constitution. The government of Republika Srpska responded by severing ties with the US Embassy in Sarajevo.

The European Union has taken a similarly hardline stance. Under the Dayton Peace Accords, High Representative Christian Schmidt can remove a leader. After almost seven months of stalemate, it amended the constitution in April this year and helped establish a new federal government. His move signaled a departure from the former German-led policies that encouraged Bosnia to be flexible not only with China but also with Russia.

The new federal government has an opportunity to shift west away from China. Led by Croatian Borjana Christo, the group aims to get back on the road to EU membership.

The required steps are clear. BH Telekom must choose a non-Chinese vendor for its next-generation network. China’s energy projects should be stopped. Infrastructure projects built by China should be made transparent. With US and European help, Bosnia still has an opportunity to loosen China’s grip.

Emil Clemich is Director of the Federal Institute of Statistics of Bosnia and Herzegovina and co-founder of Auroris AI.

He holds a BA, MA and PhD in Computer Science and Information Technology from the University of Buckingham and is a pioneer in biometric artificial intelligence and facial and biometric security.

Bandwidth is CEPA’s online journal dedicated to advancing transatlantic cooperation on technology policy. All opinions are those of the authors and do not necessarily represent the positions or views of the institutions they represent or the Center for European Policy Analysis.

