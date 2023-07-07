Google Wallet will let you share passes with others





Google Wallet will have a new pass-sharing feature that some users have been requesting since the days of its predecessor, Google Pay.

A new entry at the bottom of the support page states that users can share some passes from their wallet with other Google Wallet users. Google spokesperson Leismer Schulten also confirmed to The Verge that the wallet he is working on is working on a feature that will allow users to share selected passes. Event tickets and boarding passes are provided as examples, but it is up to the company issuing the pass via Google Wallet to enable this feature.

Path sharing only works with services that enable this feature

A new Google Play system update will roll out in July. No specific services have been announced to support this feature yet, but you can see which Passes you can share by looking at the Google Share icon that appears above the Pass. However, the support page warns that once the link is shared, the send cannot be undone and the recipient can forward the pass to whoever they want.

Google has added many other features to the Wallet app in recent weeks, including support for Maryland state ID and driver’s licenses, as well as the ability to take photos and upload passes. This latest addition to the Google Wallet toolbox could make life a little easier for those of us who are stuck making entertainment and travel arrangements for friends and family. Apple Wallet has supported pass sharing for years, but Google is a little late to the party.

