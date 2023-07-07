13 Popular Podcasts Inspiring Today’s IT Leaders – CIO





intelligence matters

Hosted by former Acting CIA Director Michael Morrell, this podcast provides a global perspective on the threat landscape, with a focus on incidents affecting data privacy and security. He speaks with top U.S. intelligence leaders to provide further insight into their careers and the role they played in shaping the national security policies that guide us today. – Kelvin Franklin, Illumio Field CTO

CIO Mind

I find Gartner’s CIO Mind podcast particularly insightful and relevant to the work I do. Covers a wide range of topics CIOs are grappling with, from recession and cost cutting to staffing specialized IT roles and employee retention. Because of that, I am always interested in what other people in the industry care about and what keeps them up at night, and improve my own organization to better support my clients. I started thinking of ways. The podcast also shares advice from Gartner analysts and other experts that you can apply to your own organization to prepare for what’s to come, including generative AI, workforce trends, and R&D investment trends. can be used for – Barry Shurkey, CIO, NTT DATA Services

T200 cast

I’m a big fan of T200Cast, a podcast dedicated to T200: Elevating Women in Technology. This is a new series spotlighting female tech leaders who are paving the way for the next generation. I am always inspired by their stories of travel and their honest accounts of their successes and failures. – Sandy Venugopal, CIO of SentinelOne (and former CIO of Uber)

CIO Leadership Live

I have a personal bias between CIO.com’s own podcasts and podcasts I was a guest on. Each episode offers a CIO’s personal perspective on the issues, technology, and business challenges facing those in this role. I learn a lot from my colleagues by hearing how they have achieved success in their field. Host Maryfran Johnson is great at drawing lessons from her guests. – Vishal Gupta, Lexmark Global CTO, CIO, Senior Vice President, Connected Technologies

Enterprise ready

This podcast features in-depth interviews focused on building the next generation of enterprise software tools. The guests are serious about the challenges that come with running a Software-as-a-Service based company, something that resonates very well with me and my colleagues. Show guests detail how their backgrounds led to their current role, how they built the team, and how they are building the team for the future you are doing a very good job. – Steve Watt, SVP, CIO, Hyland

Podcast by Rex Fridman

In this podcast, tech thinkers discuss topics like ChatGPT (Stephan Wolfram) and Python (Guido Van Rossum), while learning how FBI agents conquered the Silk Road and more. Although it spans so many different industries, each of the topics you hear guarantees a useful and interesting perspective on problem solving. – Siddharth Ram, CTO, Velocity Global

Service management leadership

Hearing from other professionals in the IT field has been very enlightening and has helped me grow in my own role. For example, a recent episode of the Service Management Leadership podcast with Jeffrey Tefertiller featured unique insights straight from his coach at Gartner executives learning about using psychometrics to improve the customer experience. . It made me think about the importance of better understanding our customers’ challenges, needs and motivations. – Jeremy Rafuse, Vice President and Head of Digital Workplace, GoTo

Defense in depth

The Defense in Depth podcast provides a CISO’s perspective on proactive to constructively effective cyber defense techniques and provides insights on how to implement them within your organization. It also discusses how defensive tactics can be implemented differently, providing great lessons for leaders after a cyber incident. – Devin Hamilton, Principal Technology Partnerships Program Manager, Mimecast

how did you make

This is a fascinating podcast that delves into the stories and journeys of successful entrepreneurs and business leaders. Hosted by Joe Casabona, this podcast explores the strategies, challenges, and pivotal moments behind creating and growing remarkable businesses. Besides the joy of hearing about the limitless capacity of human creativity, I learned a lot about how founders approach problems and turn them into opportunities. – Gil Dror, CTO, SmartSense by Digi

20VC

My day job involves leading a multi-billion dollar long-established tech company in the Americas region, but there are still lessons to be learned from this VC-focused podcast. Our guests offer a hungrier, risk-taking perspective on new technologies and business practices, and are very inspiring. I always find chunks of universal wisdom in just 20 minutes that can inform any type of business, not just start-up businesses. – Scott Williams, President, Americas Head of Orange Business

Privacy Advisor Podcast

It seems that new data privacy regulations are being implemented all over the world every day. For security professionals trying to figure it all out, the International Association of Privacy Professionals’ Privacy His Advisor Podcast is full of useful information. As a former Chief Privacy Officer, I still rely on this podcast to stay up to date on how data privacy and protection issues impact my organization. – Lucia Milică Stacy, Global Resident CISO of Proofpoint

ERP Organizational Change Journal Podcast

In my role as Global ERP Leader and Collaborative Senior IT Leader at HB Fuller, I often seek outside perspectives on how to educate an organization on its enterprise resource planning efforts. The “listen, learn, do” approach of this podcast provides leaders like me with practical examples and skills that can be leveraged from thought leaders in the field. Moreover, the principles discussed here can be applied to any business software that supports your enterprise, not just ERP. The main takeaway from this podcast on a regular basis is that you can always reset your perspective on what your deliverables are and how they add value to your organization through the eyes of your stakeholders. – Nicholas Jackson, Global ERP Director, HB Fuller

