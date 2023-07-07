How to enable SSE and AVX support in TensorFlow in Google Cloud Platform Console





If you’re a data scientist or software engineer using TensorFlow with the Google Cloud Platform Console, you may have encountered the problem that TensorFlow was not compiled to use SSE3, SSE4.1, SSE4.2, or AVX. I can’t. This can result in poor performance and inefficient resource usage. This article explains why this issue occurs and provides a step-by-step guide on how to enable SSE and AVX support for TensorFlow in the Google Cloud Platform Console.

Why doesn’t TensorFlow support SSE and AVX by default in Google Cloud Platform Console?

The reason for this issue is that TensorFlow is compiled with a conservative CPU instruction set. This is to ensure that TensorFlow is compatible with a wide range of CPU architectures, including older CPUs that don’t support newer instruction sets like SSE and AVX. However, modern CPUs that support these instruction sets may not provide optimal performance.

Enable SSE and AVX support in TensorFlow in Google Cloud Platform Console

To enable SSE and AVX support in TensorFlow in the Google Cloud Platform Console, you’ll need to recompile TensorFlow with the appropriate flags. Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to do this:

SSH into your Google Cloud Platform Console instance and navigate to the TensorFlow source directory. If TensorFlow is not installed, you can install it by following the instructions on the official TensorFlow website.

Once in the TensorFlow source directory, open the file tensorflow/core/platform/cpu_features.h in a text editor.

cpu_features.h shows a section like this:

// SSE instruction set. #define CPU_FEATURES_SSE (1 << 0) // SSE2 instruction set. #define CPU_FEATURES_SSE2 (1 << 1) // SSE3 instruction set. #define CPU_FEATURES_SSE3 (1 << 2) // SSE4.1 instruction set. #define CPU_FEATURES_SSE4_1 (1 << 3) // SSE4.2 instruction set. #define CPU_FEATURES_SSE4_2 (1 << 4) // AVX instruction set. #define CPU_FEATURES_AVX (1 << 5) // AVX2 instruction set. #define CPU_FEATURES_AVX2 (1 << 6) Uncomment the line for the instruction set you want to enable. For example, to enable SSE3, SSE4.1, and AVX, the cpu_features.h file looks like this:// SSE instruction set. #define CPU_FEATURES_SSE (1 << 0) // SSE2 instruction set. #define CPU_FEATURES_SSE2 (1 << 1) // SSE3 instruction set. #define CPU_FEATURES_SSE3 (1 << 2) // SSE4.1 instruction set. #define CPU_FEATURES_SSE4_1 (1 << 3) // SSE4.2 instruction set. #define CPU_FEATURES_SSE4_2 (1 << 4) // AVX instruction set. #define CPU_FEATURES_AVX (1 << 5) // AVX2 instruction set. Save the #define CPU_FEATURES_AVX2 (1 << 6) file and compile TensorFlow using the command: bazel build --config=opt --copt=-march=native //tensorflow/tools/pip_package: build_pip_package

This will compile TensorFlow with the new CPU flags and create a new pip package in the bazel-bin/tensorflow/tools/pip_package directory.

Install the new TensorFlow pip package by running: pip install –user /path/to/tensorflow/tools/pip_package/*.whl

Replace /path/to/tensorflow/tools/pip_package with the actual path to your pip package directory.

Make sure TensorFlow is using the new CPU flag by running: import tensorflow as tf print(tf.config.list_physical_devices())

This will print a list of physical devices detected by TensorFlow, along with their available memory and other properties. Look for the cpu_features field in the output. Lists the enabled instruction sets.

Conclusion

Enabling SSE and AVX support in TensorFlow in the Google Cloud Platform Console will significantly improve performance and resource utilization. By following the steps outlined in this article, you can recompile TensorFlow with the correct CPU flags to take advantage of the latest instruction sets.

