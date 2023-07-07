Andy Jassy on Microsoft and Google’s AI hype cycle





Amazon CEO Andy Jassy said in an interview with CNBC on Thursday that generative AI is one of the biggest technological transformations of our lifetime. He also called many of today’s AI chatbots and other generative AI tools part of the hype cycle, declaring Amazon’s focus on the material cycle.

Amazon’s legitimacy in this space is well established, having been a player in artificial intelligence and machine learning long before ChatGPT and Bards around the world went public. Former Fortune editor Brian Dumaine believes that in 2020, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos will incorporate machine learning into every aspect of his company to collect data so he can constantly improve his company. I wrote a book about how I found out early on.

Amazon’s AI strategy positions it as a major player across the AI ​​supply chain, much like Amazon Web Services, which essentially spawned the cloud computing industry that now powers the Internet’s biggest companies, including its competitors. focus on solidifying the

Jassy says all business units within Amazon are very broad and passionate about generative AI.

Jassy shines a light on Amazon’s AI game plan, outlining three macro layers: compute capabilities, underlying models, and what Jassy calls the application layer (such as ChatGPT and Bard).

How Amazon Competes on AI

New chips powerful enough to generate the vast amount of computing power needed by early technologies will become critical manufacturing components of the future. Chip maker Nvidia currently has about 83% market share, making the market ripe for new entrants with Amazon’s technical expertise and deep pockets. So far he has developed two different chips at AWS, his Trainium for training machine learning models, and Inferentia, which powers inferences that ultimately produce specific outputs. According to Jassy, ​​both have better price-performance ratios than other chips on the market, which is key given how much computing power will be needed to power AI in the future. It is said that

All of these chips and others that Amazon hopes to develop will be used to power the underlying models upon which all generative AI applications are built. As a result, Jassy says he expects only six to eight of these models will be the basis for nearly all generative AI tools going forward. But at the moment, these models cost exorbitant billions of dollars and take years to complete, making them a no-brainer for ordinary developers, aspiring AI startup founders, and even incumbents. No access, Jassy says. To address this problem, Amazon created Bedrock, a service that sells large-scale machine learning models as a service to customers who are unwilling or unable to develop their own machine learning models.

what [customers] Of Bedrock, Jassy says, “What we really want is to customize that base model with our own data without leaking that custom data into the generalized model. We want to have all the platform and security features.”

AWS is to machine learning what it is to the server space. If successful, Bedrock could become a go-to service for companies with ambitions to develop their own generative AI applications.

Amazon isn’t going to walk away from that part of the AI ​​race, either. Jassy said Amazon’s current focus is on building generative AI tools that enable developers to write code faster, and finding applications that fit the technology to improve the customer experience. However, he acknowledges that the overwhelming majority of these applications will be built by other companies, and it is clear that he expects to use his suite of AI-specific tools on AWS for that. is.

Amazon has long been bullish about its chances in the AI ​​arms race. Last month, AWS CEO Adam Selipsky threw cold water on the current fuss over the latest applications when he said the company was still three steps away from reaching 10,000.

Three steps before the 10km race, you wonder where the various runners are. Selipsky says. does it really matter? The important thing is that in 3 more steps he will be in a 10km race.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://fortune.com/2023/07/07/andy-jassy-dismisses-microsoft-google-ai-hype-cycle-amazon-starting-substance-cycle/

