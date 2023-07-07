Privacy Policy Update Reveals Google Uses Public Data to Train AI Models





Google (NASDAQ: GOOGL) has hinted at relying on data scraping to train artificial intelligence (AI) models following a recent privacy policy update.

In a July 1 update, Google said its generative AI platforms Bard and Cloud AI rely on publicly available data to train models. In previous updates, Google limited training to language models only, but with the latest Interaction, its use has expanded to all AI projects built by the company.

We may collect publicly available information online or from other public sources to help train Google AI models and build products and features such as Google Translate, Bard and Cloud AI features .

This new data scraping scheme is aimed at businesses as well as individuals, and Google may index that information and display it on Google services if that information is posted on websites. says there is.

Google’s update could be an attempt to comply with European data regulator’s disclosure requirements after a misstep. In June, Google’s plans to launch Bard in the European Union hit a hurdle after Ireland’s Data Protection Commission (DPC) alleges the tech company didn’t respond to requests for information.

[The DPC has] Since then, the DPC has asked for this information as a matter of urgency and has raised a number of additional data protection questions with Google, pending a response, Bard will not be launched this week, said the DPC deputy chairman. said Graham Doyle of

Google’s latest update comes on the heels of a class action lawsuit against OpenAI that scraped data belonging to millions of individuals. The lawsuit alleges that OpenAI violated copyright laws and privacy rights by discarding social media comments and blogs as data used to train ChatGPT.

Analysts, meanwhile, have linked Twitter’s limits on the number of tweets an individual can access to an increase in AI-related data scraping. Elon Masnot said the policy is designed to make it harder for data scrapers to access Twitter data.

Advent of AI Regulation Forces Developers to Consider Options

AI developers are gearing up to introduce new regulations to guide innovation in this space. Authorities want consumers to use AI safely, but some fear the new rules will stifle innovation and force companies into friendly jurisdictions.

In the EU, consumer groups are calling on governments to quickly introduce rules to regulate AI before the EU AI law, scheduled for 2025, comes into force.

These groups warn that if left unchecked, AI could wreak havoc on industries such as digital currencies, healthcare, security, finance, music and the arts.

Watch AI Summit PH 2023: Philippines is ripe to start using artificial intelligence

