Google Ads releases new tools to help marketers reach Gen Z





Google has launched the Gen Z Music lineup, a new tool to help marketers better connect with young people.

This paid feature is now available globally to help advertisers who want to increase their appeal to 18-24 year olds.

why do we care Google has identified that the music Gen Z likes plays a key role in shaping today’s culture. By finding out what songs are trending and allowing advertisers to display campaigns near media that use the music this group repeats, brands are at the forefront of culture. You will be able to

The Gen Z music line-up also offers marketers the opportunity to connect more deeply with Gen Z, who is fast becoming one of the largest online consumer groups. If advertisers don’t pay attention to the content that most attracts these potential customers, they risk failing to secure customer buy-in.

How to use. The Gen Z Music Lineup feature uses audio, feature, and YouTube shorts data to identify trending music. Follow these steps:

The Gen Z music lineup uses regularly updated data from audio, feature-length, and YouTube shorts to identify trending songs among 18-24 year olds. Google AI uses this data to package relevant music videos into Gen Z music lineups. Marketers will then have the option to purchase that line-up. Purchasing a line-up will provide the advertiser’s campaign with content playing identified trending songs.

What did Google say? Brian Anderson, Google’s global head of music and audio, issued a statement via the Google Ads Help newsroom. He said:

“Gen Z plays a huge role in shaping the cultural zeitgeist, and this is largely done on YouTube, where Gen Z music fans discover music in multiple formats, “We are now helping advertisers align their brands with the music Gen Z (18-24) audiences love on YouTube through our new Gen Z music lineup.” doing.”

deep dive. For more information, read his full Gen Z music announcement from Google.

