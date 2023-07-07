Google and IBM Drive Increased Government Resources to Support AI Innovation and Transparency





Technology giants Google and IBM are urging the federal government to play a more active role in promoting AI innovation and transparency, according to comments filed with the White House on Friday and Thursday. It strongly opposes the creation of a single AI “super-regulator”. the past few weeks.

Tech giants will seek flexible regulatory approaches, such as the US National Institute of Standards and Technology’s (NIST) AI Risk Management Framework, rather than a more horizontal, rigid top-down regulatory approach like the currently proposed EU AI law. He reiterated his support for a risk-based AI regulatory framework. Discussed.

Google and IBM were responding to public consultations initiated by the Biden administration in May to gather evidence from industry and researchers about the key threats and opportunities posed by AI. This is one of several investigations recently launched to investigate the technology, including a request for information from the National Telecommunications Information Administration in April.

“IBM urges administration to adopt a ‘precise regulation’ stance on AI. This means establishing rules that govern the adoption of technology in specific use cases, rather than regulating the technology itself,” the company said in a statement to the White House Science and Technology Policy on AI national priorities. said in a comment submitted to the agency.

“IBM supports leveraging existing authorities to regulate AI. We encourage you to support it,” the company said.

In its comments to the OSTP, IBM said the White House would like to support the GSA’s AI Center of Excellence, the National AI Research Resource (NAIRR), and resources for government agencies with advanced computing needs, such as the Department of Commerce and the U.S. government. He added that the expansion and expansion of the energy sector.

In its comments to the OSTP, Google reiterated the importance of NIST’s leadership in trustworthy AI policies, standards, and best practices in the United States, ensuring reform of government acquisition policies and AI training for acquisition personnel. and stressed the need to remove barriers to adoption. Data governance that harnesses the power of AI and encourages federal agencies to use AI systems to enhance their operations and decision-making.

The search giants will also establish an AI Competitiveness Council in the form of the National AI Security and Competitiveness Council, or the National Security Council on AI ( asked the White House to reactivate the NSCAI. This is a deployment to ensure that the U.S. government is equipped to meet security and defense challenges from foreign rivals and to assert coordinated international governance.

The Information Technology Industry Council (ITI), the global IT trade body, also submitted comments to OSTP calling for NIST to be at the forefront of AI regulatory technical standards.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://fedscoop.com/google-and-ibm-respond-to-biden-administration-rfp/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos