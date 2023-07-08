London Calling: My Experience at London Tech Week 2023 | Amarjeet Sohi Mayor’s Office | 11/1/2019 Sohi Mayor | July 2023





Alberta Delegation at London Tech Week (including representatives from the Alberta Government, City of Edmonton, higher education institutions, private companies and non-profit organizations)

Technology and innovation are more than buzzwords in Edmonton. Many people I talk to are amazed at the growth of the tech industry in recent years. Since 2020, the value of our startup his ecosystem has increased by 236%, and in 2022 he reached $641 million.

Edmonton’s expertise in technology, artificial intelligence and energy innovation can help build your business and attract the investment you need to remain a competitive choice for businesses large and small. With a mission to bring our city’s investment potential to the world stage, the Alberta delegation attended his London 2023 Tech Week.

The possibilities are endless in Edmonton and my time in London convinced me that Edmonton can become a world leader in technology and innovation. I am inspired and energized by this experience. I would like to share with everyone in Edmonton some of the key takeaways from this wonderful gathering.

Mayor Sohi and Deputy Mayor of London Rajesh Agrawal (Business)

Throughout the week, the Alberta delegation made many connections with business leaders around the world. One of the highlights of the event was a meeting with Mr Rajesh Agrawal, Deputy Mayor of London Business. Rajesh recounts his inspiring journey from humble beginnings as an immigrant from India to successful entrepreneurship.

His company, London & Partners, a renowned agency for business growth and destinations in London, hosted an international representative reception. We discussed the importance of supporting businesses and creating opportunities for young people around the world to keep the entrepreneurial ecosystem thriving.

One of my focuses this year is getting young people and young workers to help build cities that are great places to work. After all, the Edmonton area was ranked as the best community in the country for youth work in 2020. I bring back some of the insights he shared to inform our efforts to make economic prosperity more accessible to Edmonton’s youth.

hydrogen fuel bus in london

Another focus of the trip was learning about sustainable transport initiatives taking place in London, and these innovations played a central role during the Metroline Tour. Like Edmonton, London is promoting green commuting and used the festival to unveil a new fleet of 20 hydrogen fuel cell double-decker buses.

As more cities adopt low-carbon transportation options, we can build on the knowledge we gain from other transportation providers as we implement our own plans. Collaborating across multiple municipalities can make more efficient use of domestic resources, even if municipalities are located all over the world.

Did you know that Canada is the third most popular destination for British travelers? Building strong ties for the economy also includes the value of Canadian tourism to people in the UK and abroad. The Destination Canada Reception showcased Canada’s tourism potential, with Explore Edmonton, represented by Nicola Alexander, shining. Direct flights to Europe continue to expand and we expect to see many European tourists over the next few years.

Next up was the CGI Conference on Sustainability, Energy Transition and Smart Cities. CGI is one of the world’s largest IT and business consulting services founded in Canada. As a leading provider of IT and business consulting services, CGI brings together experts who share valuable insights and trends in these areas. CGI has offices here in Edmonton and he was very pleased to have a CGI representative at London Tech Week.

Member of the Edmonton delegation to London Tech Week

Artificial intelligence took center stage at the AI ​​Summit fireside chat and luncheon. The event featured Cam Linke of AMII (Alberta Machine Intelligence Institute) from the City of Edmonton and together we delved into his AI advancements and impact. The exchange of knowledge among the participants allowed us to deepen our understanding of this revolutionary technology.

I attended the Invest Alberta Reception to promote investment opportunities in Alberta. The networking event provided a platform to connect with potential investors and showcase the immense potential of Edmonton and Alberta. It has been inspiring to see the enthusiasm and interest of those who want to contribute to the growth of our region.

Mayor Sohi delivering a keynote speech at the Strong City Summit

It was a humbling experience to represent Edmonton at the Strong Cities Summit along with other Canadian cities such as Calgary, Montreal and Ottawa. The summit’s focus is on preventing and countering violent extremism, and the insights gained from the toolkit developed by Strong Cities were invaluable. Collaborating and learning from the experiences of other cities emphasized the importance of collective efforts to build safe and inclusive communities. It was an honor to deliver a keynote address on the City of Edmonton’s anti-racism strategy.

My trip ended at the Frankfurt Economic Development Corporation. The Frankfurt Economic Development Corporation is the first point of contact for companies, founders and companies seeking to establish themselves in the city. You’ve found a dedicated team committed to driving growth and providing valuable support. Their expertise in Frankfurt’s economic structure, combined with an extensive network of industry exchanges, enables companies and like-minded associations to connect and drive economic development.

Member of the Canadian delegation at London Tech Week

London Tech Week 2023 was an innovative experience filled with engaging meetings, informative discussions and invaluable networking opportunities. It has served as a powerful platform to showcase Edmonton’s potential, build international cooperation, and gain insight into global technological progress. Edmonton is on its way to becoming a world leader in technology, and putting the city on the international stage is essential if we are to continue to grow our economy.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://medium.com/mayorsohi/london-calling-my-experiences-at-london-tech-week-2023-b346f539fcab The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos