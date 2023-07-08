Google Calls for Public Debate on Using AI for Web Content





Google announced today that it will begin a public discussion on developing new protocols and guidelines for how AI systems can access and use website content.

In a blog post, Google hopes to explore “technical and ethical standards that enable web publishers’ choice and control over emerging AI and research use cases.”

The announcement follows Google’s recent I/O conference, where the company discussed a new AI product and its AI principles aimed at ensuring fairness, transparency and accountability in AI systems.

Google’s blog post states:

“We believe that everyone benefits from a vibrant content ecosystem. to have the opportunity to bring out the

Google admits that technical standards like robots.txt were created nearly 30 years ago, predating the latest AI technologies capable of analyzing web data at scale.

Robots.txt allows publishers to specify how search engines should crawl and index their content. However, mechanisms are lacking to address how AI systems use data to train algorithms or develop new products.

Google invites members of the web and AI community, including web publishers, academics, civil society organizations, and their partners, to participate in public discussions on the development of new protocols and ethical guidelines.

Google said:

“We want this to be an open process, and we expect a wide range of stakeholders to participate and discuss how to balance advances in AI with privacy, autonomy and control over data. increase.”

This debate reflects a growing awareness that AI technologies can leverage web data in new ways, raising ethical questions around data use, privacy, and bias.

By initiating an open process, Google seeks collaborative solutions that serve the interests of technology companies and content creators.

The outcome of these discussions could shape how AI systems interact with and use website data for years to come.

“The web has delivered so many advances, and AI has the potential to further advance those advances,” said Google. “But we have to get it right.”

Criticism of Google’s data collection methods

Google’s announcement comes as it faces criticism over how much data it already collects from around the web to train its AI systems and language models.

These data collection practices are set out in Google’s updated Privacy Policy.

Some in the SEO community argue that Google is moving too slowly.

Barry Adams mocked the announcement on Twitter, stating:

“We have already trained our LLMs on all your proprietary and copyrighted content, so we are finally opting out of your future content that is used to enrich us. We will begin to consider providing a method.”

Some argue that Google needs to do more to gather feedback in this process.

Travel marketer Nate Hake tweeted:

“To ‘start a discussion’ you need to actually get the other person to say something. It’s just an email capture form. There’s no field to submit feedback. There’s not even a confirmation message.”

AI relies on data, but how much is too much?

AI systems need large amounts of data to function, improve society, and benefit society. However, the more data AI can access, the greater the risk to individual privacy.

There is a difficult trade-off between enabling advances in AI and protecting people’s information.

There is debate as to whether public social media data should be used to allow people to opt out of AI. Some say that individuals should be in control of their own data, but others say this will slow the progress of AI.

Both sides are making legitimate claims, but are far from consensus on the right policy approach.

looking to the future

Google’s call for discussion is a step in the right direction, but the company needs to follow through on the feedback it receives.

Google isn’t the only company facing these challenges. All tech companies developing AI rely on data collected from the web. This discussion should involve the entire tech industry, not just Google.

Featured Image: JDres/Shutterstock

