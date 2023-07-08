Four Social Service Organizations Help Report Harmful YouTube Videos as Google Launches Priority Reviewers on Spore





Singapore – YouTube is adding more eyes from social service organizations such as Samaritan of Singapore and Touch Community Service to flag harmful videos on its platform.

Content reported by these community partners is prioritized for review by Google, which operates YouTube.

Google will also train volunteers on how to efficiently report online abuse according to the platform’s guidelines.

The YouTube Priority Reporter Program is a four social service group, Limitless, Samaritans of Singapore, SG Her Empowerment (SHE) and Touch Community Services, Google announced Friday at its Safer With Google conference at its Mapletree Business City offices. to start.

The four partners join nearly 300 organizations around the world working with YouTube as calls grow to crack down on online content, especially content that can harm young users.

YouTube regional director Ajay Vidyasagar said the groups selected have expertise in monitoring content related to child safety, cyberbullying, harassment, self-harm and suicide.

YouTube welcomes more organizations to join the network, he added.

Vidyasagar said content flagged by these groups will be reviewed by Google, which removed more than 35,000 videos in Singapore between January and March.

He added that over 6.4 million YouTube videos have been removed worldwide for violating guidelines in that time. Google could not disclose how many videos were reported to YouTube each day.

Content selected by priority flaggers is not automatically removed and is subject to the same treatment as publicly flagged videos. However, Vidyasagar said our team will prioritize reviewing flags from preferred flag creators due to their high accuracy.

A similar community reporting program was also announced for partners to report potential phishing sites and malware hosted on the Google network.

The Singapore Police are one of its top callers.

Google Singapore managing director Ben King said Google’s artificial intelligence and content moderators are also monitoring the platform, but priority reporters are experts in specific categories such as fraud and child abuse. .

(They) will be especially important in localizing to specific countries and adopting the right approach.

As part of their job, Samaritans staff will help monitor harmful content circulating on YouTube, the group’s chief executive Gaspar Tan told The Straits Times, referring to a group of 400 volunteers. added that it could also alert the charity if it found a problematic video. .

Common flagged videos contain graphic and explicit depictions, which are often very distressing or irritating to vulnerable people, Tan said. It says. Joining this effort was a very easy decision.

