Innovation Park to Boost Tech Sector | Bangalore News





Bengaluru: The budget deploys a number of measures to promote the electronics, R&D, IT and startup ecosystems. A 100-acre Technology Innovation Park has been developed in Kadugodi, Whitefield, which will house technology research laboratories and provide testing, design and R&D services in support of the semiconductor sector. “Almost 100 acres of land in Kadugodi is available to the Revenue Department. It will be transferred to the Karnataka Industrial Zone Development Board. While the government owns the land, private companies have space to set up there. assigned,” said an industry insider. Minister MB Patil. There are also plans to invest 50 billion rupees to establish an incubation center for startups called Innoverse. A subsidy of 10 billion rupees has been allocated for this purpose this year. The government is also working to promote his ecosystem of startups through a program called Propel, into which he has poured Rs 50 crore. The aim is to adopt solutions developed from start-ups, especially those funded by the government under the start-up policy. Madan Padaki, President of TiE Bangalore, said, “The Incubation Center and Propel Program are important steps towards strengthening the startup ecosystem. They will provide support and resources to aspiring entrepreneurs and foster innovation. and boost economic growth,” he said. The government will launch the Global Innovation Alliance, a market access program for start-ups with an investment of 3 billion rupees. The budget allocates his 500 crore to research centers of excellence in medical technology and medical technology. Other plans include him setting up a Center of Excellence in Wireless and Wireline Technology at a cost of Rs 2.5 crore under the PPP model.

