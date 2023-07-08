Google’s Customized Tensor Chip Will Reportedly Be Produced By TSMC In 2025





Google was supposed to launch its first fully customized Tensor chip for Pixel smartphones in 2024, but will reportedly push back the plan to 2025 and outsource chip production to TSMC. . The new chip will be named Tensor G5, symbolizing a change from its previous foundry partnership with Samsung Electronics.

Reuters and 9To5Goolge, citing The Information, reported that Google will launch its first fully customizable design chip for Pixel smartphones in 2024, based on its internal code Redondo, currently in development with Samsung. It was supposed to replace the semi-customized chip. However, Redondo missed the late 2022 prototype deadline due to feature cuts and was not delivered to TSMC until 2023, making it impossible to enter mass production by 2024.

Redondo is said to be used as a pilot chip. Google has also decided to continue working with Samsung on the design and foundry of his Tensor chips in 2024. The launch of the fully custom-designed chip, internally codenamed Laguna, is expected to be implemented in 2025. Laguna could be branded as “Tensor G5”. It will be open to the public, according to the report.

Google will continue to work with Samsung for another year, but the reality is that Google is replacing more and more Samsung chip components with its own IP as chip generations evolve.

Additionally, Redondo may not be the only Tensor chip Google has canceled in the last two years. According to a source who was a senior manager of Google’s chip business, one of the reasons why Google was unable to bring a fully customized Tensor chip to market on time was because most of the Tensor developers are in India. , It is said that there was an obstacle in the development. Dividing and coordinating work between Google’s India and US locations. There was also the issue of personnel transfers within the team.

