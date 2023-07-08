Google Pixel Watch vs. Fitbit Sense 2: Which smartwatch is better?





Insiders can earn affiliate commissions when purchasing through our links. learn more.

Google’s acquisition of Fitbit in 2021 signaled a new focus for the tech giant on fitness trackers. Despite inheriting a line of wearables that includes premium smartwatch lines such as the Fitbit Sense and Fitbit Versa, Google will release its own eponymous wearable in 2022 called the Google Pixel Watch.

Around the same time, Fitbit released the next-generation version of its flagship, the Sense 2. Despite the fact that both watches are technically from the same company, each offers a sufficiently different experience that one may be better than the other for some users. I have.

Below, we’ll detail both devices so you can decide which one is right for you. To learn more about both models, and our experience testing them, be sure to check out our full Google Pixel Watch review and Fitbit Sense 2 review.

Google Pixel Watch and Apple Watch Series 8: Specs Overview Google Pixel Watch and Fitbit Sense 2: Design Rick Stella/Insider

The Google Pixel Watch features a more conventional and straightforward watch design with a circular display and case. The bezel is partially obscured by the screen’s rounded edges, making it less noticeable than on the Sense 2.

The Pixel Watch comes in four different case and band color combinations, with black, champagne, or stainless steel being the main options for the former. It doesn’t make you think this is a real analog watch, but it’s more subtle than the rectangular or oblong design of most Fitbit devices.

The Sense 2 follows the notable Fitbit shape trend with its “square” case and flat display. That is, it has an almost square shape, but with rounded edges, giving the impression of a kind of circle. And instead of a protruding crown like the Pixel Watch, the Fitbit Sense 2 has buttons recessed into the sides for a more consistent, futuristic look.

Google Pixel Watch vs. Fitbit Sense 2: smartwatch performance Rick Stella/Insider

The Pixel Watch couldn’t be better smartwatch because it relies on Wear OS for most of our daily tasks. However, there is one caveat. For iPhone users, you should consider a Fitbit device (or preferably an Apple Watch), as Wear OS is an Android-based operating system that works best on Android devices. .

Conversely, Sense 2 is compatible with both iOS and Android devices, meaning any smartphone user who can download the Fitbit app can connect to the watch. And this would have been great news if the Sense 2 hadn’t turned out to be such a middle-of-the-road choice in terms of smartwatch functionality.

First, Sense 2 doesn’t support third-party apps, so most users will basically stick with what came with their device. It includes Google Maps and Google Wallet, plus many built-in health and tracking features (which are great), but not Google Assistant.

The odd silver lining here is that the Sense 2 has voice assistant support, but only for Amazon Alexa. While this may make up for the lack of Google Assistant, relying on digital services from multiple providers always promises an unpleasant experience in the long run.

This is why the Google Pixel Watch offers a much better smartwatch experience. Wear OS provides a seamless experience that makes navigating apps on your watch, working with notifications, and general everyday use intuitive and easy. In a much better way than the Sense 2, it acts as a natural extension of your smartphone.

Google Pixel Watch and Fitbit Sense 2: Track your health and fitness Rick Stella/Insider

When it comes to health and fitness tracking, the Sense 2 is the clear winner. Fitbit has perfected health and fitness tracking across several models and versions of its smartwatches, so it’s no wonder Google’s first smartwatch has to catch up (even though he owns a Fitbit). even if).

What’s surprising is how poor the Google Pixel is at fitness tracking, even if you don’t compare it to anything else. Watches rely on GPS to start tracking your workouts, but the Pixel often starts tracking anyway instead of spending time making sure it’s actually connected.

The result is inaccurate measurements, which may only be a minor annoyance when analyzing individual workouts, but are worthless and probably net worth if you’re looking for long-term insight. may even become negative. This is especially true for those looking to use it to train for a specific event or race. The Pixel Watch’s pace and distance inaccuracies make it useless in this use case.

Sense 2 seamlessly handles fitness tracking as well as health tracking with unique insights and metrics available via the Fitbit app. With features like detailed sleep tracking, real-time stress detection, and menstrual cycle tracking, it can easily meet your most basic health monitoring needs.

Additionally, its tracking capabilities are much more accurate. The GPS synced up quickly before I even started my workout, and the tracking itself was often negligible each time I used it. Fitness tracking is a highlight of the Sense 2, but a big let down on the Pixel Watch.

The Fitbit app is also available on the Google Pixel Watch, but the Pixel alone cannot beat the Fitbit in terms of functionality.

Google Pixel Watch and Fitbit Sense 2: Battery life

The Google Pixel Watch’s battery life isn’t exceptional for a smartwatch, and in normal use it needs to be charged every night. This is similar to other devices such as the Apple Watch Series 8, and should come as no surprise to those used to working with these types of devices.

The Fitbit Sense 2 battery, on the other hand, lasts up to 6 days. Considering the lack of smarts, though, it’s worth noting that the watch can do much less. During my testing, I used the majority of the battery to track my workouts most of the time, and the battery life was often close to 6 days.

which one should i buy?

Consider the second question when asking whether you should choose between the Google Pixel Watch and Fitbit Sense 2. Do you want a “smart” watch or a sporty watch? Despite their similarities as wearables, watches and Google services, the Pixel Watch and Sense 2 fall into very different categories than you might expect. .

Pixel is recommended for Android users who want a premium smartwatch experience with an easy-to-use operating system and third-party app support. Just know that it doesn’t do much for reliable and accurate fitness tracking.

If you want an iPhone-friendly experience, it’s easy to justify choosing the Sense 2 instead. However, it’s important to note that you’re limited to his Fitbit app and the features you can squeeze out of Amazon Alexa on the watch itself. It’s not as powerful as a smartwatch and mostly offers a basic experience.

Finally, if you want a truly great fitness and wellness tracking experience that is more or less OS independent, the Sense 2 is for you. The Pixel has far fallen short of our expectations for a device with fitness tracking capabilities, let alone a device related to the Fitbit family of devices.

Alexander Johnson

Tech Updates Editorial Fellow

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businessinsider.com/guides/tech/google-pixel-watch-vs-fitbit-sense-2 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos