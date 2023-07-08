Analysis | Observing those who observe bees using Africa’s valuable citizen innovation capacity





Leveraging the latest technology and methodologies, and the passion and energy of young innovators, most of the skills and abilities in civic space are spent ‘observing the bees,’ says Gesi Karli-Sebina and Amy Mutua writes.

Dr. Seuss’ classic tale “Did I Tell You How Lucky You Are?” . There, bee-watchers were hired to keep an eye on the bees in the town of lazy people. “Because bees that are being monitored, as you can see, work harder.” Unfortunately, the poor little bee didn’t work as hard anymore (“Not a Mouch”), so he took on the task of being a bee-watcher, based on the same logic that another hooch-horcher would be a bee-watcher. It’s decided. Therefore, bees work more efficiently.

It turns out that wasn’t the case, and as time went on, the story became, “The horchers who live in Hoch Hoch are all watching the watchers watching their bees, watching the watching watchers.” I come to the conclusion that we are watching. It is a foregone conclusion that bees are not yet productive, and we do not know why.

This is a wonderfully nonsense little story about how we are not lucky (what if we are really lucky?). This is a wake-up call to the self-reinforcing logic of craving change and putting more and more control and oversight over dysfunctional systems and actors. Never mind the supposedly lazy town bees who didn’t get any real help in all of this surveillance. I can’t help but wonder what else all of the Hochi Hochers could have done with their talents and time if they weren’t just wasting their time watching. – Watching!

status quo metaphor

The story provides a poignant metaphor for the current state of African governance today and the contribution of civic technology innovation.

In the publication Civic Tech in Southern Africa: Alternative Democracy and Governance Futures?, according to data from the Civic Tech Innovation Network (CTIN) database, out of the various cataloged civic tech sectors, 60 % or more from “Democracy and Governance” (D&G).

This means a focus on issues such as governance accountability and transparency, including key themes such as anti-corruption and elections, including promoting targeted open data portals and platform efforts. This finding is consistent with what is found in the literature, and also highlights that democracy and governance are often the primary concerns of civic technology efforts.

This means that most of the skills and abilities within civic space utilizing the latest technology and methodologies, and the passion and energy of young innovators are devoted to ‘observing bees’.

Read | Digital transformation and its role in the development of the public sector

Citizens’ time and resources are spent addressing state deficiencies, tracking spending and corruption, demanding participation, and preventing abuses of power by state actors, essentially ensuring governments do their job. It is spent to make sure it is fulfilling.

Given that society already pays for government to do its job and to do it effectively, dedicating an entire sector’s capacity to government oversight (as in Whoch Whoch) is I can’t help but think that it seems a bit redundant. – And likewise, impact determination remains evasive.

The metaphors we use are a bit mischievous and dramatic, but we never intend to detract from the important work your organization is doing in the D&G space.

The question we want to raise here is why and how did this happen? In a continent riddled with development challenges, why is local power focused on government oversight rather than directly addressing the ‘real’ problems affecting people’s lives? . And how did this come into effect?

The new book, Innovation Ecosystems Africa: Solving Our Problems, reveals that the African continent faces many complex challenges such as energy, food and water security, health pandemics and the climate crisis. It presents the premise that Minorities (less than 40%) focused on core public development issues include Abaaraha (Somalia’s first crisis mapping platform to enable relief organizations to respond more effectively to drought victims), Healthlane (Cameroon medtech startups) and other civic technology initiatives. facilitating access to affordable medical services), CropChain (a platform that facilitates trade between small farmers and consumers), Alexa Diaries (a Ugandan initiative to equip female entrepreneurs with digital skills to improve their businesses). ). These demonstrate the potential of civic tech in advancing development across Africa.

Funding impact

Again, we are not ignoring the impact of bad governance or good D&G work. The reality is that many African countries still struggle with governance problems, so it is no surprise that this area is one of the most important areas to pay attention to. But in a situation where the bread and butter problem is at stake, what is the proper balance of attention between asking for food and figuring out how to get it? With increasingly powerful and democratized tools, and vibrant citizen networks from local to global, perhaps a large part of that capacity could be devoted to actual work rather than just surveillance, he suggests. Isn’t that also unreasonable?

READ | Opinion: André Vlock – SA increasingly likely to fall behind in the AI ​​arms race

One gets the impression that one of the main causes of the watching movement is the impact of funding. The civic sector generally relies heavily on subsidies, and much funding (often from Western countries) appears to be focused on governance issues.

Donor priorities in Africa are affecting investment in innovation, and limited understanding of how communities can make the most of technology has led to stereotypes of civic technology. There is a possibility that We often hear that calls for funding that the community feels they want to do are quashed by what funders understand to be an investment in the digital space, sometimes also affected by sectoral silos. (i.e., the funding envelope for water services, the team is funding digital transformation).

Newsletter

every week

Opinion Weekly

Opinion Editor Vanessa Banton handpicks the week’s best opinions and analysis to give you a broader perspective on daily news events.

sign up

So the question is, how can we reverse these stats? Can we move to 60:40 (40% D&G instead of vice versa) or 80:20? What are the conditions for achieving a better balance between contribution to development and self-determined improvement in quality of life?

First, it is important to secure funding to support local contextual priorities in Civic Technology, not just D&G. This could be achieved by donors and governments who view civic tech as a key complement to public service innovation capabilities.

Second, there is a growing awareness of the intersecting and complex challenges that require interdisciplinary experimentation on how digital technologies can help solve ‘old problems’. Here, fostering partnerships between various stakeholders can lead to the development of more sustainable and impactful civic technologies. A tool that addresses the challenges faced by the public.

Third, invite civic tech innovators and activists to focus their creativity on solving their own problems, rather than simply going along with what civic tech is touted as valuable. (and possibly permission).

In this way, civic tech efforts can be proactively focused on co-creating localized, comprehensive and relevant solutions to development challenges.

– Associate Professor Geci Karuri-Sebina is a scholar and practitioner who works at the intersection of change in people, places and technology. She coordinated the establishment of the Tayarisha Africa Center of Excellence in Digital Governance and hosts the Africa Civic Tech Innovation Network at the Wits School of Governance.

– Amy Mutua is a researcher and enrollment candidate planner with a passion for contributing to the prosperity of African cities.

Disclaimer: News24 encourages free speech and the expression of diverse views. Accordingly, the views of columnists appearing on News24 are their own and do not necessarily represent the views of News24.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.news24.com/news24/opinions/analysis/analysis-using-africas-precious-civic-innovation-capacity-to-be-bee-watcher-watchering-20230708 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos