11 innovations that will change healthcare forever





We are in the midst of major changes in medicine and healthcare right now. They are ruthless to many stakeholders, including patients, healthcare professionals, researchers, medical students, and consumers. In this article, the author of a free essay interviews Dr. Bertalan Mesko, author of A Guide to the Future of Medicine: Technology and the Human Touch, on how technological innovation will impact the future of medicine. I searched for Mesco identified 11 key trends for him.

1. Health gamification.

Games are an integral part of our lives. They surround us on all sides, but in the future they will do more than kill time. Adding a gaming component to your health monitoring app can motivate patients to collect data and make informed decisions that affect their daily health. Mesco said more than 50% of chronically ill patients don’t follow doctors’ orders. Gamification will create an environment in which patients are less likely to deviate from their doctor’s prescribing policy.

2. Empower the patient

Healthcare is moving beyond the clinic toward patient self-awareness and empowerment. Many people use the Internet to recognize symptoms and determine possible diagnoses. Common sense discourages such activities when access to qualified medical professionals is available, but physicians cannot prohibit their patients from using the Internet to seek information.

We should not oppose this trend. Better to steer in the right direction. New technologies allow medical professionals to focus on patient care rather than wasting time providing and explaining information. Doctors can do what they do best: use their knowledge to provide treatment. As Dr. Mesko puts it, “If health care providers forbade patients to self-medicate, little progress would be made in medicine.”

3. Telemedicine and telecare

Thanks to innovative technology, doctors can stay in touch with patients who are being treated at home or undergoing follow-up. This saves not only time but also money. Autonomous robotic solutions already exist for monitoring patient conditions before, during and after surgery.

4. Rethinking medical education

The medical school plans to train doctors who can handle electronic patients and high-tech. Specialist training takes time and the practice students learn must be updated by the time they graduate. Textbooks must be replaced by digital classrooms to enable communication between students and healthcare professionals and to provide access to up-to-date information and resources.

5. Surgical robots and anthropomorphic robots

Today’s robots greatly enhance the capabilities of surgeons. You can perform operations more precisely and with less aggressive intervention. Robots will always partially replace humans in the operating room, but doctors will use robots more often.

6. Genomics and personalized medicine

In the future, DNA analysis will become a standard procedure for making diagnoses and prescribing treatments. In this way, the doctor can ensure that the drug will work correctly for a particular patient, taking into account the individual characteristics of the patient’s body. “Detecting disease is like looking at precise GPS coordinates,” says Mesco.

7. Wearable sensors

Modern technology has made it possible to measure important medical parameters cheaply and conveniently. Small wearable sensors collect data without distraction from the patient’s daily activities, allowing for more detailed statistics. One way to manage this data is with electronic wearables connected to the necessary sensors.

8. Medical tricorders and portable diagnostic devices

A fictional gadget from the sci-fi series Star Trek is about to become a reality. You no longer need to visit a clinic for various diagnostic procedures, you can do it all from home using a portable device. “Smartphones will become the center of healthcare in the future, serving as a health dashboard,” said Dr. Mesko.

9. DIY Biotechnology

Affordable technology and a do-it-yourself ethos are creating a new generation of engineers and scientists to tackle the most daring research. Biolabs are popping up all over the world, bringing together inventors, hobbyists, and lovers of experimentation and discovery. Biotechnology innovations have the potential to deliver breakthroughs and fundamentally change the future of medicine.

10. The 3D printing revolution

3D printers can be used to create medical devices, prosthetics, and even medicines. Printers also play an important role in regenerative medicine, helping professionals create vascular tissue, bones, heart valves, cartilage, artificial skin, and even organs. With increased availability and open development, 3D printing applications offer many benefits.

11. Mechanized exoskeletons and endoprostheses

Exoskeleton suits allow paralyzed people to walk again. Refining the servos and replicating their sensitivity could allow the prosthesis to communicate with the brain in real time. In the meantime, Dr. Mesko said, “The bigger challenge for manufacturers of such things is to create devices that can accurately reproduce the complex movements of human arms and legs.”

