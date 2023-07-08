Apple AirPods Max 2: Release date, price, features and more





Apple has been vying for our ears for years, and in 2020 the AirPods Max made headlines. Nearly three years later, these expensive headphones still offer top-notch noise cancellation. No official announcement has been made about the AirPods Max 2, but Apple recently filed several patents that suggest the upcoming AirPods over-ear headphones will feature some new tricks.

Here’s everything we know about AirPods Max (2nd Gen).

Will there be an Apple AirPods Max 2 series?

The arrival of AirPods Max (2nd generation) is certain, but the timing is undecided. In January of this year, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo reported that the new AirPods Max is coming.

When is the Apple AirPods Max 2 release date?

Ming-Chi Kuo also reports that the AirPods Max may reach our ears in mid-2024 or early 2025. Kuo said AirPods assembly could change from GoerTek to Hong Teng. This change in manufacturing partner could be the reason for the AirPods Max 2 launch delay.

For reference, Apple announced the original AirPods Max on December 8, 2020. AirPods Max a week after he became available for purchase on December 15, 2020.

What are the features and specifications of the Apple AirPods Max (2nd generation)?

AirPods Max 2 may ditch the digital crown in favor of its own touch controls.

The AirPods Max 2 have many of the same features as the AirPods Max, including noise cancellation and similar construction. Here’s what we speculate will change with the next-gen AirPods Max.

design

Apple’s debut over-ear headphones use premium materials that stand out from the plastic housings of other flagship products. When the AirPods Max 2 is put into practical use, it is expected that there will be a choice of vivid color variations as well as distinctive materials.

AirPods Max 2 comes with a fully sealed smart case.

Apple is moving from Lightning to USB-C for charging its own products, and we’ll probably experience this with the AirPods Max 2 as well. This switch should make the AirPods Max 2 a little friendlier for Android smartphone owners.

Let’s hope the AirPods Max 2 come with a fully sealed case. AirPods Max 2 may have touch controls for headphone orientation.

According to Apple’s patent US-11381892-B1, an upgraded Smart Case could be coming. Frankly, every improvement is needed, and the patent shows a traditionally styled all-encompassing case with a flexible magnetic clasp to keep it closed. It will likely have the same functionality as the original Smart Case, which forces the AirPods Max 2 into low power mode.

AirPods Max 2 may ditch the AirPods Max’s digital crown in favor of some unique touch controls. Apple’s patent US-10721550-B2 covers a gesture-based touch system that works in conjunction with headphone orientation. If the AirPods Max 2 are held against the user’s neck, they may interpret his swipe gestures differently than if they were worn upright. These controls take some getting used to.

Software features

Like the AirPods Pro, these are compatible with Apple’s Spatial Audio.

Like the previous AirPods Max, the AirPods Max 2 will have many Apple-exclusive features. Listeners should enjoy one-step pairing and automatic switching between Apple devices. Advanced location services are also available through Apple’s Find My app.

AirPods Max has an H1 chip in each earcup, and AirPods Max 2 may replace the H1 chip with an H2 chip for better noise cancellation and more processing power. Revisit adaptive EQ, personalized Apple Spatial Audio, and head tracking.

The H2 chip will allow AirPods Max to support the latest features of AirPods Pro 2 that Apple announced at WWDC: adaptive audio, speech recognition, and personalized volume. Adaptive audio processes ambient sounds and enables hybrid mixes of ANC and transparency passthrough. This mode adjusts your listening experience as you move from one environment to another.

AirPods Max 2 uses even more machine learning to automatically adjust the listening experience to your habits and environment.

With speech recognition, AirPods Max 2 sense what you say. Headphones instantly lower the volume of audio content, reduce background noise, and enhance the voice of the person in front of you. I was hoping the AirPods Max 2 would have speech recognition, but that’s nothing new. Sony’s Speak-to-Chat has been doing something similar for years.

Personalized volume learns your preferred volume level in specific environmental conditions and automatically applies that level when you enter that space. This reduces the number of times you have to fiddle with your headphones or mobile phone to change the volume.

Noise canceling and sound quality. AirPods Max consistently cancel low and mid frequencies for a quieter commute or plane ride. Apple’s Adaptive EQ adjusts the headphone output for consistency, even if the fit isn’t perfect.

As expected with iterative upgrades, the AirPods Max 2 have better noise cancellation than the AirPods Max, but how much remains to be seen. In 2022, the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office approved another patent (US-11250833-B1) from Apple for reducing feedback (acoustic howling). This eliminates perceptible feedback when using ANC or transparency mode on AirPods Max 2, further improving the user experience.

Frequency response probably won’t change much with the AirPods Max 2, but the ability to receive 24-bit or lossless Bluetooth audio could improve data rates. In an interview with What Hi-Fi, Apple’s vice president of audio, Gary Geaves, said the company has been working to get around his Bluetooth limitations, but wants more bandwidth. Like Samsung, Apple may also have his own 24-bit Bluetooth audio solution.

How much does Apple AirPods Max 2 cost?

The mesh ear pads are reminiscent of Herman Miller’s Aeron chair.

The AirPods Max originally retailed for $549. We expect the same for the AirPods Max 2. Apple has kept the first and second generation of his AirPods Pro priced the same, so it makes sense that his first and second generation AirPods Max would be priced the same. Admittedly, $549 is expensive for headphones, with AirPods Max’s promo low of $429. The AirPods Max 2 should follow a similar promotional pricing pattern as the AirPods Max.

Apple AirPods Max 2: what we want to see

The AirPods Max are premium headphones, but some basic improvements starting with the headphone jack (analog type) take it to the next level.

Headphone jack and USB-C port

Wired playback on Apple AirPods Max requires a Lightning cable and dongle.

Apple was one of the first major companies to remove the headphone jack from its phones, releasing AirPods Max without a headphone jack. Requires the purchase of a Lightning-to-3.5mm (male) cable for $35. In addition, you need a (female) 3.5mm to Lightning dongle to connect to your iPhone. This chain converts the digital audio output signal from the iPhone to an analog signal, converts it back to a digital signal, and converts it back to an analog signal again in the headphones. These conversions add delay and can introduce distortion, noise, and loss of detail along the way. You also can’t use AirPods Max for wired digital audio with USB-C devices such as the Apple iPad Pro series.

A headphone jack makes wired listening much easier.

At the very least, it would be nice if Apple replaced the Lightning port with USB-C and allowed for USB digital audio passthrough. Future iPhones will likely have USB-C charging ports, and the headphones will be compatible with other devices. That means you only need a USB-C to USB-C cable to enjoy wired lossless digital audio with your AirPods Max 2.

extended battery life

The Smart Case puts the AirPods Max into a low power mode, but the headphones don’t have a power button.

Officially, the AirPods Max have a battery life of 20 hours with ANC active. Our standardized battery test exposed the headphones to constant music playback at a peak of 75dB (SPL). Under these conditions, the AirPods Max outperformed this by almost an hour. That’s great, but not much by today’s standards. For reference, in our tests the Sony WH-1000XM5 and Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless lasted over 31 and 56 hours respectively.

Improved microphone quality

AirPods Max deliver excellent mic quality when speaking in ideal conditions. However, noise suppression is not as good as modern flagships like the Sony WH-1000XM5. Improving the AirPods Max 2’s microphone performance could attract more remote workers and those stuck on regular Zoom calls.

Sony WH-1000XM5 microphone demo (on the street):

Apple AirPods Max mic demo (windy conditions):

Sony WH-1000XM5 microphone demo (windy conditions):

Adaptive transparency mode

AirPods Pro 2 have more advanced adaptive transparency than AirPods Maxs transparency mode.

AirPods Max have a transparency mode that lets you capture ambient sounds through your headphones. Enable transparency mode on your AirPods Max so you can hear your music and your environment at the same time. This allows you to listen to traffic conditions and train platform announcements without taking off your headphones.

Transparency mode is a great safety feature, but the AirPods Max do even better with Apple’s Adaptive Transparency mode. This mode is more advanced and can reduce the volume of sounds above 85dB (such as construction drills). AirPods Pro 2’s Adaptive Transparency mode promotes a more comfortable pass-through listening than the more basic Transparency mode.

Increased durability

The AirPods Max are sturdy, beautifully built headphones, but they don’t have an IP rating. Few over-ear headphones have a water resistance rating, so the addition of something small like an IPX2 rating could further differentiate the AirPods Max 2 from other flagships. In addition, unexpected storms and drizzles can occur. Knowing that your AirPods Max 2 will be fine if exposed to light rain before you put them in the case gives you peace of mind. After all, you don’t want your $549 investment to be wasted on a few drops of rain.

FAQ

Should I buy the AirPods Max or wait for the AirPods Max 2?

The 2024 release date for the AirPods Max 2s is murky and could be pushed back to 2025. If you want AirPods Max in the next few months, we recommend waiting for the promotional price drop before purchasing the current model.

Why are AirPods Max so expensive?

Apple has gone to great lengths to perfect the software for its not-so-cheap AirPods Max. Plus, these headphones look and feel incredibly premium, with some of the best sound quality and noise cancellation on the market. Of course, there’s also the famous Apple Tax, which pays for big brands.

