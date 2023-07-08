Metaverse Featured at IFA 2023 Innovation Media Briefing





According to the IFA Innovation Media Briefing held in Berlin on July 5th and 6th as part of the preparations for IFA 2023, the answer seems to lie somewhere in between. Like AR and VR, the metaverse will live on. However, its future impact may not be as flashy as the initial hype suggested.

If you flashback to the second half of 2021, attending a tech conference or scouring headlines in mainstream media, it’s nearly impossible to come across a mention of the Metaverse, which many touted as the future of the internet. bottom. To put the epidemic into perspective, lots of virtual land were bought up by corporations and individuals for millions of dollars in popular worlds such as Decentraland and Sandbox.

However, with the recent boom in generative AI, the hype around the metaverse has died down and the topic has largely disappeared from the public eye. So, was the Metaverse just a passing fad, or did it slip out of the limelight and re-enter the scene at an unexpected time?

Metaverse is a term that refers to an immersive shared virtual space that utilizes the Internet, and was one of the trends highlighted at the briefing.

According to data cited by the Influencer Marketing Hub, the Metaverse currently has 400 million monthly users, and 52.2 million users log on to the popular Metaverse platform Roblox every day. Of those users, 54 percent of Roblox’s daily users were under the age of 13 in 2020, newzoo reported.

Think of the metaverse as just a website, community or social network, said Hans Oerstner, CEO of enterprise metaverse solution provider room, at the IFA Innovation Media Briefing 2023.

These usage trends give brands an excellent platform for next-generation marketing. Elstner continued that there are good reasons for the metaverse, especially when you take a closer look at what it can do in the corporate marketing space. Perfect for creating great shopping experiences, increasing sales and customer engagement. You can reach new and possibly younger target groups. This is a much better way to visualize your product. It has amazing potential to increase employee engagement and skills for training purposes and reduce return rates.

The metaverse is just one of the emerging technologies that will be a key focus of IFA 2023. Stay tuned as we continue to explore how these new technologies will change the way we interact with the world around us. Many years to come.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://dealerscope.com/2023/07/metaverse-highlighted-at-ifa-2023-innovation-media-briefing/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

