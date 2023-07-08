Improving Health and Safety in Retail — Retail Technology Innovation Hub





If you’re concerned about keeping your employees and customers safe in your retail environment, these tips can go a long way toward boosting your business’ health and safety credentials.

Conducting a risk assessment

A risk assessment should be performed on a regular basis. You cannot mitigate risk if you are unaware of the dangers that people in your store are exposed to on a daily basis.

Look at the layout of the store, how people move around, how the shelves and floors are displayed, the weight and height of the items stored, how employees stack shelves and clear inventory, and so on. If there are risks in your workplace, you can develop plans to reduce or minimize those risks.

Remember to recheck your risk assessment regularly to see if the safety precautions have been followed, nothing has changed, or points that urgently require explicit attention (damaged equipment, fire extinguishers are out of service or damaged and lighting hides hazards).

training

All employees must be trained in all aspects of health and safety, especially those affecting their industry. Retailing covers many different sectors, and food retailers have different health and safety responsibilities than, say, clothing retailers.

Ensure all employees are trained on how to work safely and reduce the risk of harm to themselves and others, i.e. no litter on the floor and proper use of equipment and make sure everyone is aware of how to approach the threshold or ess and cleans it quickly and properly. .

Ensure everyone is up-to-date by creating a health and safety training plan, updating knowledge regularly, and getting approval when they are satisfied they know what they need to do will do so.

A training plan includes aspects such as:

Cleaning and waste disposal

Fire protection and evacuation

lifting and handling

Working at height

Safe load level

Use of safety equipment and correct PPE

be aware of one’s surroundings

provide suitable equipment

If you really want to keep your employees safe at work, you need to consider what equipment they need and how to use that equipment to do their job safely and easily.

Even something as harmless as sitting at a cash register can cause pain and injury if the chair or cash register height is not compatible with the employee.

Fabricate steps and ladders to attach or reach high shelves, use carts to move inventory to reduce lifting and carrying, warehouse workers, receiving deliveries, Or provide high visibility workwear for people working in the dark such as outdoor security patrols or parking lot attendants, gas station workers or employees tasked with carrying shopping carts.

Reduce the risk of accidents and injuries caused by improvised or invisible use to avoid hazards, starting with providing employees with appropriate safety equipment and devices for their use can.

Safety monitoring device

A variety of safety monitoring devices can be used to ensure that everyone complies with all procedures, providing evidence and support that obligations have been met.

This could involve installing additional lighting and warning systems in crowded warehouses to ensure employees are aware of movements and arrivals of deliveries. Install security monitors to monitor how employees work to keep track of producers at all times, and install sprinkler systems in case of fire.

The small steps you take to support your operations and keep everyone safe can go a long way in increasing your visibility in retail. It also provides evidence of compliance and monitoring compliance for all companies. your employees too.

Follow Government Regulations

As an employer, you should be aware of government regulations and legal mandates regarding retail. As previously mentioned, the Health and Safety at Work Act 1974 was enacted to establish minimum standards with which all employers must comply.

To ensure full compliance, it is beneficial to be well acquainted with this. From here, look for various regulations that your store needs to implement, such as food safety standards, use of mobile equipment, regulations on working at height, security and fire prevention regulations, etc., related to your department.

Once you understand your legal responsibilities, you can take compliance measures and conduct training. Please be sure to be aware of any legal or new regulatory changes or updates issued to update our practices and policies from time to time.

Conclusion

Running a retail site comes with a variety of compliance issues.

Nonetheless, at a minimum, workplace health and safety efforts need to be strengthened to reduce the risk of harm or injury to employees and to ensure stores are safe for everyone to work and shop in. there is.

Failure to comply with health and safety regulations and legal obligations not only puts the lives of your employees at risk, but also damages your business reputation and exposes you to criminal prosecution and fines.

