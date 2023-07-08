Renault’s new Alpine special edition sports car has F1 parts





A new special edition of Renault’s Alpine A110 sports car has been unveiled for Europe with carbon fiber components made in the F1 factory.

Renault’s sports car brand, Alpine, has engaged its F1 racing team to create a new special edition of the Alpine A110, a Porsche Cayman-sized sports car that will be sold in Europe and the UK.

Unveiled ahead of this weekend’s Formula 1 British Grand Prix, the A110 S Enstone Edition features the same selection of carbon fiber components as Alpine’s Formula 1 race cars.

Produced at the Alpine F1 Team factory in Enston, England, the car’s namesake race-derived carbon fiber is used for the center console finisher, stowage area lining and ‘visor’. [Alpine’s logo]”.

This special edition is still on display in Dieppe, France alongside the regular Alpine A110 in 300 units, with a numbered plate under the center console.

The Enstone Edition is finished in dark ‘Gris Tonnerre’ (Thunder Grey) and bright ‘Argen Mercure’ (Mercury Silver) paint on the body, with a gloss or matt black roof (standard in the UK, optional in mainland Europe) . Union Jack decal.

Other Special Edition tweaks include 18-inch matte black ‘GT Race’ wheels, silver Brembo brake calipers, Sabelt racing bucket seats with Enstone Edition embroidery, optional exterior aero styling kit, and carbon behind Includes fiber flag badge. front door.

The car is based on the top-of-the-range A110 S and is equipped with a 221kW 1.8-liter turbocharged 4-cylinder engine that accelerates from 0 to 100km/h in 4.2 seconds and reaches a top speed of 275km/h. It is said that (with aero kit).

Orders for the Alpine A110 S Enstone Edition have started in France, with prices starting at 85,000 ($139,000), about 15% higher than the regular A110 S price in France of 74,500 ($122,000).

The final Alpine A110 sports car will arrive in Australia at the end of 2021 after failing to meet stringent new safety regulations for side impact collisions. The final example was reportedly sold in April 2022.

