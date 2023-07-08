Lenovo Yoga Book 9i review: dual-screen fun





Lenovo’s plans for the Yoga Book 9i laptop to do away with the keyboard and replace it with a second touchscreen have been done before, but never quite worked out. Perhaps the best example so far along these lines is the HP Omen X 2S, which has a small display on top of the physical keyboard. But this was clearly a niche idea, designed for gaming and priced at nearly his $3,000 at launch. It never got much traction. Now it’s Lenovo’s turn to go down this road, and this might be their most ambitious and successful variation to date.

On Yoga Book 9i, second screen means full screen. There is no keyboard here at all. The bottom half of the laptop is the same touchscreen as the top half. Hinged between two 13.3-inch OLED displays gives you an idea.

Lenovo has put a lot of engineering into making this feature happen, and with a few rough edges, it’s mostly successful. Naturally, you are at liberty to use your laptop as if it were two Windows tablets or one giant Windows tablet, putting different apps on either screen of the device, or making the whole thing look like Moses. You can hold it like a giant slab of stone. Want to get creative? You can even set it up on an inverted V-shaped table so that two kids can watch different videos on each side (but it can only play one audio track). .

All of this may sound fantastical, or even frivolous, but the Yoga Book 9i is surprisingly well positioned to do real work, and is more successful than a standard laptop in that regard. may be accommodated. Open the device in standard laptop mode and use eight fingers to swipe up on the bottom touchscreen to reveal the virtual keyboard and trackpad area. Want to ditch the trackpad and move the keyboard closer to your body? Simply drag down to bring the keyboard forward, leaving a few inches of free space for a variety of configurable widgets.

Mastering all the swipes and gestures used to move things around on the Yoga Book 9 takes a bit of study and trial and error, especially moving windows from one screen to another. , it’s not hard to get the hang of it with practice.

The Yoga Book works fine with a touchscreen keyboard, but it’s understandable that typing is a bit slower than with a mechanical keyboard, despite the tactile-based system providing some level of feedback. The pro’s way is to activate the external Bluetooth keyboard and mouse that came with the purchase and use the stylus to use both screens as displays. With the included folio stand, the machine can be propped up with two screens side by side or stacked. A folio stand is a simple device that folds into a wedge shape and holds in place with magnets. Everything is compact enough to fit on a standard airline tray table (minus the mouse), so you’ll be the only one on the bus with dual monitors.

Of course, it’s wise to question the rest of 9is specs, but the data is mixed. The two screens each have a resolution of 2,880 X 1,800 pixels and are dazzlingly bright, so I had to turn them down because using them at full power hurt my eyes. (Brightness can be set individually for each screen.) At just 18 millimeters thick and weighing his 2.8 pounds, this unit feels lighter than it feels in your hand.

However, the specs under the hood are pretty basic. The 13th Gen Intel Core i7-1355U (1.7 GHz) comes with 16 GB of RAM and a 512 GB SSD, along with integrated graphics. Overall performance is moderate. We found it slow to complete simple tasks like recalculating spreadsheets and grammatically checking long documents, but at least we ran the full benchmark despite repeated warnings that graphics-based tests were heavy. was able to complete Cannot run on device.

