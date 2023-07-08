



Google Bard has become a very useful tool for predicting how cryptocurrency prices will move. Google Bard can’t predict exact prices, but it can assess trends to help investors determine if a project’s value will increase or decrease.

Here’s what Google Bard predicts for Shiba Inu, Dogecoin, and Tradecurve in 2023. Dogecoin looks solid heading into his July

At the end of June, Dogecoin rose 4.11% in value to $0.0664. The price increase is a relief to Dogecoin holders, as the project has faced several price drops since earlier this month. In total, Dogecoin’s price fell 7.18% in June, but how likely is it to reach $1?

At its peak, Dogecoin hit an all-time high of $0.7376 and many experts believed Dogecoin could reach $1. However, this belief is beginning to change. According to Google Bard, the lack of practicality in the project means that whether or not Dogecoin reaches $1 will depend heavily on market dynamics.

The problem with relying on market movements is that Dogecoin is struggling to keep up with price increases in 2023. During the recent Memecoin rally, Dogecoin’s value fell while projects like Pepe skyrocketed. This suggests that the ideas behind Dogecoin may not be as powerful as once perceived.

Can the Shiba Inus utility reach $1?

Similar to Dogecoin, Shiba Inu has seen price increases over the past 24 hours, increasing its value by 3.28%. As of this writing, the Shiba Inu is trading at $0.00000764, 10.6% below its price in early June.

Google Bard predicts that Shiba Inu could reach $1 in the next few years as the ecosystem grows. Shiba Inu’s new Sibrium project could see Shiba Inu rise above memecoin status, propelling memecoin to new highs in the process.

That being said, the Shiba Inu has the longest difference between current value and $1 on this list. Therefore, it could take years for the Shiba Inu to reach this target price.Trade curve could reach $1 by 2024

Of the three options on this list, Google Bard predicts that Tradecurve is the most likely to reach $1. This has several advantages.

First, Tradecurve has a much higher utility than Shiba Inu or Dogecoin. This project will provide an entire DeFi ecosystem consisting of innovative new hybrid exchanges. The Tradecurve exchange allows investors to trade traditional and DeFi assets while remaining anonymous.

Additionally, Tradecurve helps bridge the gap between DeFi and traditional finance with its educational capabilities. Tradecurve users will have the opportunity to learn more about DeFi trading through the platform’s exciting new Metaverse Trading Academy. The Academy will offer a number of educational videos covering everything from trading basics to understanding complex trading algorithms. During the pre-sale, Tradecurve’s value has already increased by 80% and is currently trading at $0.018. Analysts predict that by the time the presale ends, Tradecurve’s price will rise 50 times, and TCRV will be closer to $1 than both Dogecoin and Shiba Inu.

Google Bard suggests that post-sale price spikes could push Tradecurve to $1 within a year, potentially yielding significant returns to early investors in the process.

