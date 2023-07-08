Announcing finalists for VB Transform Innovation Showcase





Eight companies were selected to showcase generative artificial intelligence (AI) products or features most likely to disrupt a business. VB Transform attendees will have the opportunity to nominate two more companies from Innovation Alley to participate in the showcase.

Those selected to present will present in front of approximately 1,000 industry decision makers and receive direct feedback from a panel of enterprise technology analysts, brand executives and others.

Finalists for the 2023 Innovation Showcase are:

Armilla AI

Based in Toronto, Armilla AI is a quality assurance platform for model testing and evaluation. The company aims to enable enterprises to manage, deploy and scale AI solutions responsibly. The company is also backed by his YCombinator startup accelerator.

Armilla announced the release of AutoAlign in June. AutoAlign fine-tunes popular open-source Large Language Models (LLMs) and internal organization’s LLMs with HuggingFace interfaces to reduce hallucinations and adverse reactions and eliminate prejudice in web-based It’s a platform.

yellow ai

California-based conversational AI platform Yellow AI’s long-term vision centers around democratizing AI for everyone, making it easy and convenient for customers, employees, and businesses to connect.

In May, Yellow AI announced the release of YellowG, a next-generation conversational AI platform purpose-built for automation technology.

Answer AI

AnswerAI applies generative AI in a way that directly benefits enterprises by consolidating data from multiple platforms into a single accessible location. This provides a comprehensive view of all company information. The platform does this by utilizing docubots, journeys and sidekick experts.

support logic

California-based SupportLogic provides a Continuous Service Experience (SX) management platform that helps businesses understand and respond to their customers in real time. The platform uses AI-powered workflows to analyze customer interactions and catch cases that require action.

Clear ML

Based in Israel, ClearML is an open source AI solutions company. In May, ClearML announced the launch of ClearGPT, a secure, enterprise-grade generative AI platform. The primary purpose of the platform is to enable organizations to deploy LLM securely, efficiently and at scale.

skyflow

Based in California, Skyflow is a privacy API for protecting sensitive data built on customer data vaults. The company aims to enable customers to use generative AI without worrying about leaking sensitive data or security concerns.

Skyflow announced the launch of a privacy vault for LLMS in May.

unstructured

Based in California, Unstructed takes natural language data and transforms it from raw form to learnable form. The company’s open source libraries and APIs help build custom preprocessing pipelines for labeling, training, and machine learning operations.

Arise AI

California-based Arize AI provides machine learning (ML) observability capabilities that use AI to troubleshoot AI.

In April, the company announced Phoenix, an open-source library for monitoring LLM hallucinations.

VB Transform

All 10 pitches will take place on the Main Stage for in-person attendees on July 11th from 4:40pm to 6:00pm. The event will also be streamed live on VentureBeat.com.

The presenter has 5 minutes to pitch, followed by 3 minutes of panel feedback. Awards are presented in his three categories: 1) most likely to succeed, 2) coolest technology, and 3) best presentation style.

