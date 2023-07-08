Amazing JetBlue innovations that I hope other airlines will follow





“I wish the meal service would take longer,” said none of the passengers on the eastbound transatlantic flight.

Because on most flights between the East Coast and Europe, the key to overcoming jet lag is getting as much sleep as possible. This is especially true if you’re lucky enough to sit on a flatbed on the sharp edge of the plane.

Full-flat seats are available in business class, but usually include two meals as well. That’s a lot of food, but more importantly it’s also a waste of sleep considering these flights only take about 7 hours.

Zach Griff/The Point Guy

So any innovation that speeds up meal service is a win in my opinion. That’s the beauty of JetBlue, with upgrades like you’ve never seen before on a flight to Europe.

Zach Griff/The Point Guy

Specifically, the airline recently debuted a wireless ordering feature that allows passengers to select meal options directly from the screen on the back of their seat.

This innovation surprised me during the company’s inaugural flight to Paris last week, possibly the largest flow of in-flight service I’ve ever seen on a short transatlantic flight. It would be an improvement.

Once you settle into your seat, a message prompting you to place your order will appear on the screen in the backrest. An easy-to-follow ordering system prompts you to choose between dinner and breakfast, and includes amazing detail about each dish.

Zach Griff/The Point Guy

Key ingredients and allergens are listed, along with a picture of what the dish looks like. The system allows you to choose “Express” service for either meal, allowing you to completely customize your dining experience at Mint.

Zach Griff/The Point Guy

Once you’ve selected your menu, you’ll be asked to confirm your entire meal order before sending it wirelessly to your galley iPad.

At the Paris inauguration, a flight attendant came through the aisle during boarding to quickly confirm our order and ask what we would like to drink after takeoff.

Zach Griff/The Point Guy

Once on the flight, the crew got into action immediately, wasting no time in getting service and preparing food.

By digitizing the in-flight meal ordering process, flight attendants were able to easily shave 10-15 minutes off the service flow. This was very much appreciated when it was finally time to rest.

Interestingly, JetBlue is the first to introduce this wireless ordering feature to the economy cabin on transatlantic flights. Those sitting in the core, which JetBlue calls a coach, can order customized meals from the screen at any time during boarding, taxiing or takeoff.

Zach Griff/The Point Guy

The system works similarly to business class, but with fewer options.

For now, JetBlue continues to print menus onboard Mint Business Class. But I wouldn’t be surprised if they decided to get rid of them, perhaps touted as a commitment to sustainability, and go all-in on digital ordering.

But JetBlue needs three more upgrades to fully digitize the ordering experience.

The first is that you can order your drinks from the screen on the back of your seat. Until then, there are still touchpoints with the crew that can be eliminated.

Secondly, it would be great if JetBlue could offer on-demand ordering between meal services. It would be nice to be able to request a drink or snack from the backrest screen at any time during the flight, rather than pressing the call button to report it to the flight attendants.

Finally, I would like to see airlines introduce a pre-order option so that meals can be reserved about a week before the flight. This is a service offered by American Airlines, Delta Air Lines and United Airlines on many long haul routes. It helps set expectations and eliminate waste.

Zach Griff/The Point Guy

If JetBlue has this service enabled, it would be great if your pre-ordered meal would automatically appear on the screen behind your seat and ask if you were still happy with your selection.

Even without these upgrades, JetBlue’s innovation should be replicated by other airlines.

Of course, older planes without wireless-enabled seatback screens have hardware limitations. Still, it’s a nifty new feature and should definitely save you valuable time on short European red-eyes.

I myself am very grateful that I woke up in Paris feeling a little refreshed.

