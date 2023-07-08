It’s time to break Google’s monopoly





When Senators Ted Cruz (Republican, Texas) and Senator Elizabeth Warren (Democrat, Massachusetts) are on the same side of an issue, you know it must be a notable issue. .

The problem is Google’s monopoly on search and advertising. Cruz, Warren, and a host of other lawmakers are proposing a new bill called the “America Act,” which would effectively sell a major portion of the business to Google and several other tech giants. trying to force

Will this bill succeed? i hope so. Because the more you advertise on Google, the less you trust Google.

In my opinion, Google is using its monopoly power to trick small business owners like myself into believing that spending money on Google ads will yield measurable results. it’s not.

Over the past decade, I’ve spent tens of thousands of dollars on advertising on both Google and YouTube (owned by Alphabet, Google’s parent company). I have hired and contracted individual “Google Certified” consultants and large advertising firms. I’ve attended conferences, read books, watched videos, and talked to Google “experts.” I’ve tested countless ads in countless ways over countless periods of time. Created a fast loading landing page and optimized his SEO for the website. I have run multiple campaigns offering “calls to action” such as free services, white papers, and book downloads.

result? Not great.

My best performing ads primarily attract bots to my website. I tried to restrict these fraudulent accounts from filling out my forms with a “CAPTCHA” and other controls thanks to AI, but it’s not possible to stop fake people with fake names from fake galaxies you can’t. When running Google Ads campaigns, we’re seeing an increase in spam and robocalls to our corporate phone number.

The Internet is the Internet, but what bothers me more is that Google’s numbers never seem to add up. People say my ads get hundreds of thousands of “impressions”, which is not only irrelevant (I only care about leads), but a questionable metric at best. Because who would have thought of that number? Google, of course.

Google has no oversight or oversight and charges me every time someone clicks on my ad, yet my landing page views fall far short of those clicks. Where do those clicks go? Shouldn’t these numbers be the same? Add to this the many mysteries unanswered by the gods of Google.

This is what really plants doubts in my mind – and I know I’m not alone. All metrics such as views, clicks and impressions are generated by Google and Google charges me based on those numbers.

There is absolutely no way to prove that these numbers are real or fake, accurate or misleading. Even the Google Analytics numbers that measure activity on my site don’t correlate with Google Ads results. Imagine paying someone’s money upfront by promising a future service, then withdrawing it at your own will, without liability, whenever you decide the service has been performed. That’s what Google does.

A small business like me has no chance to advertise on Google. All the best keywords are taken by giant corporations with the money and resources to pay Google to let their products monopolize his first two search results pages. Like other big brands, they make a lukewarm effort to show their support for small businesses with mandatory web pages and occasional fundraising campaigns. But to me these are empty acts.

The only small silver lining is your local listings on your Google Business Profile, which might draw potential customers to a small nearby restaurant or retailer. But my Google Business Profile does nothing for my B2B company.

Worse still, I’m pretty sure there are no humans working at Google. I’ve heard that the company has about 140,000 employees, so please try to put a customer service representative on the phone. Hire someone who can speak English. Google has a “small business consultant” who often gives me advice like this: Amazing. — How to spend more money on Google ads.

And never mention anything close to political topics or controversial current events in your ads, or refer to a list of prohibited topics that the company constantly changes. The campaign will be stopped immediately. You are now in propaganda purgatory while trying to figure out what the problem is.

The support provided here is literally non-existent. i know this I live with this

Is this hopeless for small businesses? Not completely. Some people have success with Google. That’s because they have dedicated staff to run and test campaigns and spend up to tens of thousands of dollars on that effort. Still, they’ll have to pray to the gods of Google that the company’s unfathomable algorithms will miraculously get them noticed and give them a brief moment of glory that’s just a click or two, maybe a few clicks of the eyeball.

This is not an impossible feat. But for most small businesses it is out of reach.

Google is clearly a monopoly and has no competition. According to the latest data I found, Google search has 93% market share. (For comparison, YouTube has 75 percent market share of all online video platforms.) Its web browser (Chrome), email (Gmail), operating system (Android), and maps, audio, documents , Drive, Spreadsheets and other popular applications work together. This is to ensure that only those who are paying enough will be seen by searchers.

Solutions are emerging, but small businesses on tight budgets are pulling back.

US Patent Protection Could Turn Tide: China Won’t Be Happy, Zuckerberg Releases Facebook Files

If you’re a small business owner and still can’t believe that Google is a monopoly scam, give Google Ads a try. Maybe you will be more successful than I am. But I bet you won’t.

That’s why I’m rooting for Cruz and Warren, but I can’t believe I put those names in the same sentence. Splitting up the company would increase competition and put each newly formed entity in a tougher fight for revenue. Only then will SMEs have an opportunity.

Gene Marks is the founder of Marks Group, a small business consulting firm. He makes frequent appearances on his CNBC, Fox Business and MSNBC.

