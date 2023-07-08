Karnataka Budget: Focus on Innovation and Technology Beyond Silicon Valley





Chief Minister Sidharamaiah has proposed a capital investment of Rs 3.27 crore in the budget, a significant portion of which has been allocated for the development of the state’s IT and startup ecosystem.

A 100-acre technology innovation park is proposed in Kadugodi, Bangalore. In his budget speech, the commercial said the tech park would house a technology lab and provide services for semiconductor testing, design, innovation and research and development.

The proposed Semicon Park has been welcomed by the Karnataka Digital Economy Mission (KDEM).

READ ALSO | 100,000 Unicorns, 1-20 Million Startups Possible, Rajeev Chandrasekhar on India’s Innovation Opportunities

“This will significantly revitalize the electronic systems design and manufacturing (ESDM) sector in the state,” said KDEM CEO Sanjeev Gupta.

health tech lab

The government has proposed to set up the Karnataka Institute of Health Technology at a cost of Rs.80 crore. In addition, the state wants to spend Rs 50 crore on building a Center of Excellence for Healthtech and Medical Technology, with Rs 10 crore already allocated this year. This will be supported through the introduction of the Biobank, a biomedical database and research resource at a cost of Rs 50 crore.

Several Centers of Excellence have been proposed, including a Center for Wireless and Wireline Technologies under a Public-Private Partnership model with a cost of Rs. is secured to A design CoE worth Rs 20 billion may also be built.

Startups get a big boost

Multiple new projects have been proposed to accelerate the growth of the startup-focused state.

A world-class incubation center called INNOVERSE, which will house high-tech facilities for startups, has been proposed to be built with a total value of Rs 50 crore, of which Rs 10 crore will be spent this year. The government will also organize a program called Propel of Rs 50 crore to facilitate the introduction of government-funded start-up solutions under this policy.

Madan Padaki, president of TiE Bangalore, said the proposed incubation center with world-class facilities and the Propel program to facilitate the introduction of state-funded startup solutions will help foster the startup ecosystem in Karnataka. He said it was an important step towards strengthening.

State Research Foundation

Under Karnataka’s R&D and Innovation Policy, the Government establishes the Karnataka Research Foundation (KSRF). Research and innovation are the result of interactions between industry, universities, research institutes and governments, the Prime Minister said, introducing e-KRDIP, an electronic portal.

Industry associations have also welcomed the government’s efforts to promote the startup sector. Consolidating India’s position as a global deep tech hub will require continued support from government and industry, access to finance and progressive policies that enhance ease of doing business, says Nascom said KS Viswanathan, Vice President of Industrial Initiatives at .

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.deccanherald.com/state/top-karnataka-stories/karnataka-budget-focus-on-innovation-and-technology-beyond-silicon-valley-1234966.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos