Dr. Maureen Dunn Featured as Featured Speaker at London Tech Week





CHICAGO, Ill. / ACCESSWIRE / July 7, 2023 / Autism Community Ventures, PBC is proud to announce that its Founder and CEO, Dr. Maureen Dunn, recently appeared as a featured speaker at London Tech Week think. The theme of his event at this year’s London Tech Week was ‘Shaping the Future: Integrating Global Technologies to Drive Sustainable Innovation’.

Dr. Maureen Dunn (right) at London Tech Week

London Tech Week is the premier global technology conference and networking event with over 30,000 attendees and 70 industry partners. Dr. Dunn appeared in a panel discussion in front of a packed auditorium discussing the topic “Talent Recruiting Revolution: A New Approach to Global Tech Talent.”

Over five days, this year’s event welcomed many world leaders in government, industry, entrepreneurship, innovation, journalism and public service to the stage, including British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Sanna Marin. Including the former prime minister. Minister of Finland, Katie Prescott (Technology Business Editor, The Times), Hong Grant Shaps (UK Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero), Indro Mukherjee (CEO of Innovate UK), and many others around the world. Top senior executives and leading brands and companies alike.

“London Tech Week has become one of the most important events on the global innovation scene, attracting many of the world’s most influential people to break new ground and showcase cutting-edge ideas shaping the future,” said Dr Dunn. I’m looking for it, and I’m very honored.” As we look ahead to a new era of extraordinary challenges and opportunities, I am grateful for the opportunity to share and participate in my perspective on leveraging emerging talent pools to advance a more sustainable innovation ecosystem. I’m here. ”

The event will be held at the world-famous Queen Elizabeth II Center in the City of Westminster, London, with the support of the Mayor of London and major industry sponsors such as Google, IBM, KPMG, Microsoft, Vodafone and Multiverse. was held.

story continues

Duncan Garside, Microsoft’s head of experiential, said on the event website: “London Tech Week sets the standard on the world stage and drives the continued and sustainable growth of the UK tech market. I have proved it,” he said.

Find out more about London Tech Week here: London Tech Week 2023 – London Tech Week

A globally recognized thought leader, Dr. Dunn recently hosted several others, including The Next Web in Amsterdam, The Future of Work Series in Chicago, and the Global Early Education Summit in Panama City. was also taken up at an international conference.

contact address

Andrew Skinner Shah Nara Communications [email protected]

Source: Autism Community Ventures

.

View source version at accesswire.com: https://www.accesswire.com/766264/Dr-Maureen-Dunne-Featured-as-a-Key-Speaker-at-London-Tech-Week

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://finance.yahoo.com/news/dr-maureen-dunne-featured-key-210000296.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos