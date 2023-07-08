Innovations in ferroelectric polymers in robotics





A new ferroelectric polymer that efficiently converts electrical energy into mechanical strain has been developed by researchers at Pennsylvania State University. This material shows potential uses in medical devices and robotics, overcoming the limitations of conventional piezoelectrics. By creating polymer nanocomposites, researchers have improved performance, significantly reduced the driving field strength required, and expanded their potential applications.

According to the team, a new type of ferroelectric polymer that is very good at converting electrical energy into mechanical strain has great potential for applications in medical devices, advanced robotics, and precision positioning systems. It is expected as a high-performance motion controller or actuator. International researcher led by Pennsylvania State University.

Mechanical strain, or how a material changes shape when a force is applied, is an important property for actuators, which are materials that change or deform when an external force such as electrical energy is applied. Traditionally, these actuator materials have been rigid, but soft actuators, such as ferroelectric polymers, exhibit greater flexibility and environmental adaptability.

This work demonstrates the potential of ferroelectric polymer nanocomposites to overcome the limitations of conventional piezoelectric polymer composites, providing a promising avenue for the development of soft actuators with enhanced strain performance and mechanical energy density. is. Soft actuators are of particular interest to robotics researchers due to their strength, power, and flexibility.

“It’s possible to have a kind of soft robotics called artificial muscles,” said Chin Wang, a professor of materials science and engineering at Penn State University and co-author of a recent study published in Nature Materials. rice field. This would yield a soft material that can carry high loads in addition to large strains. Therefore, the material mimics human muscle more and is closer to human muscle.

However, there are several obstacles to overcome before these materials can achieve their promise, and research has proposed potential solutions to these obstacles. Ferroelectrics are a class of materials that exhibit spontaneous polarization when an external charge is applied, resulting in positive and negative charges within the material going to different poles. Strain of these materials during a phase transition, in this case the conversion of electrical energy to mechanical energy, can completely change their properties such as their shape, making them useful as actuators.

A common application for ferroelectric actuators is in inkjet printers, where an electrical charge changes the shape of the actuator to precisely control tiny nozzles that apply ink to paper to form text or images.

Many ferroelectric materials are ceramics, but they can also be polymers, a class of natural and synthetic materials made up of many similar units bonded together. For example, DNA, like nylon, is a polymer. An advantage of ferroelectric polymers is that they exhibit a large amount of electric field-induced strain required for actuation. This strain is much larger than that produced by other ferroelectric materials such as ceramics used in actuators.

This property of ferroelectric materials, along with their high level of flexibility, cost savings and light weight compared to other ferroelectric materials, is a growing area for the design of soft robotics, robots with flexible parts and electronics. are of great interest to researchers in

The study proposed solutions to two major challenges in the field of soft-material actuation, Wang said. One is how to increase the power of soft materials. Soft actuation materials, which are polymers, have been found to have the highest strain, but generate much smaller forces compared to piezoceramics.

A second challenge is that ferroelectric polymer actuators typically require very high driving fields, forces that impart changes to the system, such as actuator shape changes. In this case, a high driving electric field is required to produce the shape change of the polymer required for the ferroelectric reaction required to become an actuator.

A proposed solution to improve the performance of ferroelectric polymers was to develop permeable ferroelectric polymer nanocomposites, a kind of microscopic stickers attached to the polymer. By incorporating nanoparticles into polyvinylidene fluoride, a type of polymer, the researchers created an interconnected network of poles within the polymer.

This network made it possible to induce ferroelectric phase transitions at electric fields much lower than normally required. This was achieved by electrothermal methods using Joule heating, which occurs when current flowing through a conductor produces heat. Using Joule heating to induce a phase transition in nanocomposite polymers required less than 10% of the electric field strength typically required for ferroelectric phase change.

Typically, this strain and force in ferroelectric materials are inversely related to each other, Wang said. These he was able to integrate into one material and developed a new approach to driving the material using Joule heating. The significantly lower driving field of less than 10% allows the new material to be used in many applications that require a low driving field to be effective, such as medical devices, optics, and soft robotics.

Reference: Electrothermal actuation in percolating ferroelectric polymer nanocomposites (Yang Liu, Yao Zhou, Hancheng Qin, Tiannan Yang, Xin Chen, Li Li, Zhubing Han, Ke Wang, Bing Zhang, Wenchang Lu, Long-Qing Chen, J. Bernholc) and Qing Wang, 25 May 2023, Nature Materials. DOI: 10.1038/s41563-023-01564-7

Besides Wang, other researchers participating in the study include Yao Zhou, a postdoctoral fellow in materials science and engineering at Pennsylvania State University. Tiannan Yang, Assistant Professor, Materials Research Institute. Xin Chen, Postdoctoral Fellow in Materials Science and Engineering. Li Li, Research Assistant in Materials Science and Engineering. Zhubing Han, Graduate Research Assistant in Materials Science and Engineering. Ke Wang, Associate Research Professor, Institute of Materials Science. and Long-Qing Chen, Hammer Professor of Materials Science and Engineering. From North Carolina State University, Hancheng Qin, a graduate research assistant in physics, is also participating in the research. Bing Zhang, a graduate student in physics. Wenchang Lu, Research Professor of Physics. Jerry Bernholk, Professor of Physics Drexel. Other researchers from Huazhong University of Science and Technology in Wuhan, China, include co-corresponding author Yang Liu. He is a former Postdoctoral Fellow in Materials Science and Engineering at Pennsylvania State University and is currently Professor of Materials Science and Engineering.

This research was supported in part by the U.S. Department of Energy.

