Google sometimes takes away the fun of information searching.news, sports, jobs





Google has forever changed the process of seeking information and forever changing the way we search for facts.

Whether it is good or not depends on the situation. It depends on what someone wants. It also depends on how they want to find material.

A generation ago, there were extensive reference sources. They filled the library’s archives. The reference area contained encyclopedias, almanacs, dictionaries, atlases, thesauri, quotes, and more. Many of them had newspaper archives.

We have been taught not to go to the same source all the time. Some were better in certain respects. Others were better in other cases.

The first thing everyone does now is Google. A huge list is displayed for most topics. There’s a lot to explore if you’re willing to take your time.

What they shouldn’t do is fixate on the first few results and then quit. In some cases, the most relevant and detailed results may appear on page 5 or 6 of the search.

I searched for George Washington to try out an example for my column. He wasn’t the first time George appeared on the list by his first name. It was British singer George Michael, who died in 2016.

Other Georges listed ahead of Washington included crime victim George Floyd, actor George Clooney, and a few others I honestly didn’t know.

The search results for Washington were interesting. They proved my point that you are looking at more than just 10 or 12 entries. Some of the really good resources are even lower on the list. As with any search, users may search for topics for a variety of reasons. It could be a young student writing a report. It could be someone considering a trip to Virginia. It could be a historian who wants to write something new, something that hasn’t been published yet. That would be a difficult task. That would require an enormous amount of archival research.

It’s important to remember that Google search is only the first step. This is the sort of thing a $400 encyclopedia would do for him in the past.

One of the books that tended to be the least read was a study guide. that is unfortunate. It was my way to discover and learn more about books and articles that I could find in my school or local library.

Encyclopedia articles were a fine starting point, but they weren’t meant to cover the full extent of someone’s knowledge.

2023 could be even worse for Google. It depends on how many people use search engines, find the basic stuff they need and stop there.

Google, like any other tool, is only as good as someone else’s. Minimal effort leads to lower grades on school assignments. For adults who want to learn something, it’s just a missed opportunity.

Research is not a simple process. It takes practice. You need a willingness to look for the unexpected and to look at things from interesting angles.

It’s a lot like a reporter looking for articles. Even in a small town, there is always something to write about. Sometimes it’s hard to find something that’s different, something that sticks in your reader’s mind.

Those stories are worth looking for and pursuing over time. They require more than minimal effort. Collecting them will provide additional rewards.

Basically anything worth doing is worth doing well. If you’re over 16 and can only make half-hearted efforts, you might want to consider your priorities. Life is worth striving for excellence.

— Jim Muchlinski is a longtime reporter and contributor

