In battle with Microsoft, Google bets on medical AI program to beat healthcare industry





ChatGPT, a computer program that can smoothly respond to a variety of cross-subject queries, was released in November, marking the beginning of early experiments to use the underlying technology for patient care in healthcare systems across the United States.

Google is betting that its own medical chatbot technology, called Med-PaLM 2, will be able to conduct conversations about medical issues better than general-purpose algorithms, as it inputs questions and answers for medical licensing exams. The company began testing the system with customers, including the research hospital Mayo Clinic, in April, according to people familiar with the matter.

According to Google executives and research published by the company, Med-PaLM 2 can be used to generate answers to medical questions and perform tasks such as summarizing documents and organizing health data sets. It is possible.

The healthcare industry has become the new frontier in the battle between tech giants and smaller start-ups for customers with AI products, but past efforts such as IBM’s Watson Health Initiative At times, it struggled to turn technology into sustainable profit.

Medical leaders and ethicists believe that generative AI has the potential to transform medicine, but patients need to be educated about how their health data will be used in new ways, and as new tools are rolled out. said it needs to be evaluated. Alphabet’s Google has faced scrutiny in the past over how it handles sensitive medical data through partnerships with hospitals.

AI algorithms are already being used in hospitals for specialized tasks, such as predicting heart disease from a patient’s ECG. Generative AI tools may be used to generate authoritative answers to medical questions and may affect patients in ways not recommended by physicians. bring new risks.

Google executives said customers testing Med-PaLM 2 maintain control over their data in an encrypted setting that technology companies can’t access, and the program never captures that data.

A Google spokesperson declined to say when the program will be broadly available to customers and the general public.

Google’s rivals are working quickly to incorporate AI advances into patient interactions. Microsoft, OpenAI’s largest investor and closest business partner, partnered with health software company Epic in April to create a tool that can automatically draft messages to patients using the algorithm behind ChatGPT. built.

These services could boost cloud computing operations, an area the technology giant is focusing on in pushing the potential of its AI programs. Google will open an office near Mayo’s clinic headquarters in Rochester, Minnesota in 2021 to work on projects using hospital data. The hospital announced in June that it would build a new internal search tool to query patient records using a Google AI model.

Both Google and Microsoft are also interested in building virtual assistants to answer medical questions from patients around the world with larger goals, particularly in areas with limited resources, according to company documents. .

An internal email seen by The Wall Street Journal quoted a researcher working on the project, and an internal email seen by The Wall Street Journal said Google told employees in April that AI models trusted as assistants could be of great value in countries where access to doctors is restricted, he said.

In a paper published in March, Microsoft and OpenAI found that algorithms such as the GPT-4 program behind ChatGPT could be used to provide information, communication, screening and decision support in underserved areas. said it was possible.

Google senior research director Greg Collard, who worked on Med-PaLM 2, said the company is still in the early stages of developing products using the technology and working with customers to understand their needs.

We don’t feel like we’re at a stage where we want to bring this type of technology into our family’s healthcare efforts just yet,” Corrado said. But Med-PaLM 2 takes a place where AI can be beneficial in medicine, and he scales it up tenfold. fold,” he said.

Google has withheld some of its cutting-edge AI programs from the public due to concerns about their safety and potential impact on its core online search business. This vigilance created an opportunity for Microsoft and his OpenAI, and both companies moved more quickly to release the popular ChatGPT chatbot to the public and give customers access to the underlying AI system.

Hospitals have begun testing OpenAIs GPT algorithms through Microsoft’s cloud services on tasks such as summarizing physician records and generating reminders. Microsoft hosts and controls the AI ​​systems in these cases, according to a spokesperson.An independent study published by the two companies found that Google’s Med-PaLM 2 and OpenAI’s GPT-4, respectively, were problems in medical trials. obtained similar scores.

Physicians and medical executives said further development and testing are still needed before programs such as Med-PaLM 2 can be used to diagnose patients and suggest treatments.

The World Health Organization noted in May the large language models underpinning chatbots, and is concerned that LLMs are not being consistently warned about new technologies as they would normally be warned. said.

According to a study released by the company in May, physicians who reviewed the answers provided by Med-PaLM 2 to more than 1,000 consumer health questions were among the nine categories of ratings defined by Google. They preferred the system’s answers to the doctor-generated answers along the eight lines.

However, doctors found that Med-PaLM 2’s responses contained more inaccurate or irrelevant content than other chatbots. This suggests that the program shares similar problems with other chatbots that tend to generate off-topic and false statements in confidence.

Google researchers said they didn’t see any significant improvement in the program’s ability to avoid inaccurate or irrelevant information since the first version announced in December.

There’s no way to measure these things at scale,” said Deb Dash, a clinical assistant professor at Stanford University School of Medicine who studies AI applications in medicine. That’s just ongoing research.

Patients need to be educated about new ways AI tools can use their health data, said Kelly Owens, a medical ethicist at New York University’s Grossman School of Medicine.

These need to be human-to-human conversations,” Owens said, ideally between a patient and a doctor or medical staff rather than disclosures embedded in consent forms.

Neither Google nor Microsoft said they used patient data to train their algorithms. Corrado said Google might allow healthcare companies to use patient records and other data to create custom versions of Med-PaLM 2, but that’s not possible at this time.

